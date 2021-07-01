'Seeking the Unseen' exhibit opens July 10

In 2019, Gina Gibson became the first-ever Sanford Underground Research Facility Artist in Residence (SURF AiR). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she never had an in-person exhibit. This summer, “Seeking the Unseen,” a collection inspired by Gibson’s residency at SURF, will be open to the public, with never-before-seen artwork.

A reception with the artist will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on July 8, at the Lead Deadwood Arts Center (LDAC). This free event is co-hosted by the LDAC and SURF. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on display at LDAC from July 8 through Aug. 20.

A multimedia artist, Gibson combines sculpture, drawing, printmaking, digital design and other media to create unique bodies of work. In this exhibit, her work explores the unique research, legacy and community of SURF.

“The environment at SURF — the science, the history, the incredible people — allowed me to make work that is beyond what I've done in the past,” Gibson said.