'Seeking the Unseen' exhibit opens July 10

In 2019, Gina Gibson became the first-ever Sanford Underground Research Facility Artist in Residence (SURF AiR). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she never had an in-person exhibit. This summer, “Seeking the Unseen,” a collection inspired by Gibson’s residency at SURF, will be open to the public, with never-before-seen artwork.
A reception with the artist will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on July 8, at the Lead Deadwood Arts Center (LDAC). This free event is co-hosted by the LDAC and SURF. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on display at LDAC from July 8 through Aug. 20.
A multimedia artist, Gibson combines sculpture, drawing, printmaking, digital design and other media to create unique bodies of work. In this exhibit, her work explores the unique research, legacy and community of SURF.
“The environment at SURF — the science, the history, the incredible people — allowed me to make work that is beyond what I've done in the past,” Gibson said.
“Seeking the Unseen” first appeared in 2020 as a virtual exhibit. Gibson said the unexpected switch to a virtual format was a challenging one. “Seeing it digitally is so different than seeing it in person, because of the physicality of the work,” Gibson said. “I’ve worked carefully during the process, paying attention to the slight textures and physical details that you can’t really experience digitally.”
Gibson, whose work was strongly influenced by the facility’s history, said it felt right to create the physical exhibit in the LDAC, located in the historic Homestake Opera House in downtown Lead.
“We are incredibly excited to host the first SURF Artist in Residence exhibit,” said Karen Everett, LDAC executive director. “We love partnering with SURF because we strongly support the STEM movement. Having an art exhibit that promotes science is a great way to put an ‘A’ in STEAM.”
Gibson is now the program coordinator for the SURF AiR program, a partnership between SURF and Black Hills State University. In this role, Gibson looks forward to creating similar experiences for future artists, while promoting awareness about science at SURF.
“SURF is a place where any artist will find inspiration — this is a place for any artist, any media, any creative,” Gibson said.
SURF will also host its annual Neutrino Day science festival July 9 and 10, but through virtual meetings. This year's theme is "Star Chronicles."
Throughout the two-day event, SURF will offer live talks, virtual events and virtual tours of the facility.
On July 9, hear about the strange, subatomic particles called neutrinos from a panel of scientists with the DUNE collaboration and the Science and Technology Facilities Council. Next, discover the insights of Lakota star knowledge and how star charts are made with Mike Lammers from the Journey Museum and Learning Center.
On July 10, learn what the stars tell about the universe’s missing matter with Hugh Lippincott, spokesperson for the LUX-ZEPLIN dark matter experiment. Then, experience weird science demonstrations at “What if…?” with science education experts Deb Wolf and Chad Ronish.
The finale and keynote event features Annette S. Lee, an astrophysicist, artist and the director of the Native Skywatchers research and programming initiative. At 4 p.m. July 10, Lee will discuss Lakota/Dakota Indigenous astronomy and the practice of combining perspectives in order to gain a better understanding of phenomena that surround us.
The live talks will be in the virtual "Black Hills Energy Main Stage" on Gather.town or on Facebook, Vimeo, YouTube and www.neutrinoday.com.