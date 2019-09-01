The Austin Healey Club of America will host its annual conclave Sept. 6-10 in the Black Hills.
Since 1976, an annual Conclave has been hosted as the signature national event of the AHCA. The location moves each year allowing members to enjoy various parts of the United States and Canada, and each local region has the opportunity to bid for the privilege of hosting the Conclave.
This weeklong celebration consists of many events including: Gymkhana, Funkhana, Rally, Popular Car Show, Arts and Crafts, Ladies Tea and multiple banquets.
It starts with registration from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Deadwood Welcome Center. There will be a silent auction from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Savoy Room at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, a welcome reception from 6-10 p.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Mezzanine, event center and Patron Patio and another silent auction from 9-10:30 p.m. in the Savoy Room of the Holiday Inn Express.
There are full days of events on Sept. 7, 8 and 9. The final day runs from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit deadwood.com.
Here's are some of the other biggest events September:
- Sept. 6: First Friday, 6 p.m., Jacobs Gallery
- Sept. 6: Prospector Bowl Mini Golf Tournament, 6 p.m., Deadwood Gulch/Comfort Inn, $100 per team
- Sept. 6-7: Dinner with a Ghost, 8 p.m., Historic Bullock Hotel, $99
- Sept. 7, 21 & 28: The Murder of Miss Kitty, murder mystery dinner, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Deadwood Comfort Inn, $50. By Deadwood 1876 Theater.
- Sept. 7: Deadwood All-In Freestyle Motocross Show, 6:30 p.m., Deadwood Event Center
- Sept. 11: Night Ranger in concert, 8 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $29-$95
- Sept. 12-14: Deadwood Jam, Deadwood Main Street
- Sept. 19: Preservation Thursday: A Friendship of the West, noon, Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center, entry by donation
- Sept. 21: Museum Day. Adams Museum, Days of '76 Museum and Adams House will be open free of charge to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. Tickets available to download at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019
- Sept. 22: Bill Engvall, 7 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $55-$75
- Sept. 25: Haunted Deadwood, noon, Days of '76 Museum, admission by donation
- Sept. 28: BodyLabUSA Holistic Healing & Psychic Fair, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Deadwood Mountain Grand, $5