Snocross races, keg-pulling canines return to Deadwood

The rodeo and stock show in Rapid City rages on this weekend, but Deadwood has a packed calendar for anyone looking to trade boots and cattle for snowmobiles and dogs.

It's the 11th year for the Snocross Showdown at the Days of '76 event complex, where more than 150 top professional snocross racers will test their skills on the homemade race course.

Deadwood Chamber Executive Director Lee Harstad said the event has evolved over the years to become a staple in the winter economy.

"It started because we needed a boost in January during the off-season when things are typically pretty slow, and we also wanted a way to showcase the fantastic snowmobiling that we have here in the Black Hills," he said.

The Deadwood race is one of the most popular in the circuit because the spectators sit right next to the short, technical track.

"You can get hit by the snow coming off the paddles on the snowmobile," Harstad said. "It's literally like you're right in the action. It's just a very intimate atmosphere to watch high-adrenaline racing."

Opening ceremonies start at 6 p.m. Friday and races will continue thru Saturday night. A more detailed schedule can be found online at snocross.com.

If the fast-paced action of snocross isn't of interest, there's always the K-9 Keg Pull at Outlaw Square starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dogs will be sorted into weight classes and harnessed to appropriately-sized kegs. The free, family-friendly event draws hundreds of spectators each year.

If you've got a dog you want to enter, it's $15 — just make sure to bring their harness. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m.