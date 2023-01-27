 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Snocross races, keg-pulling canines return to Deadwood

  • 0

The rodeo and stock show in Rapid City rages on this weekend, but Deadwood has a packed calendar for anyone looking to trade boots and cattle for snowmobiles and dogs. 

It's the 11th year for the Snocross Showdown at the Days of '76 event complex, where more than 150 top professional snocross racers will test their skills on the homemade race course.

Deadwood Chamber Executive Director Lee Harstad said the event has evolved over the years to become a staple in the winter economy.

"It started because we needed a boost in January during the off-season when things are typically pretty slow, and we also wanted a way to showcase the fantastic snowmobiling that we have here in the Black Hills," he said.

030422-snocross78.JPG

Racers of all ages take part in the 10th annual Snocross Showdown on Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Days of '76 Event Complex in Deadwood.

The Deadwood race is one of the most popular in the circuit because the spectators sit right next to the short, technical track. 

People are also reading…

"You can get hit by the snow coming off the paddles on the snowmobile," Harstad said. "It's literally like you're right in the action. It's just a very intimate atmosphere to watch high-adrenaline racing."

Opening ceremonies start at 6 p.m. Friday and races will continue thru Saturday night. A more detailed schedule can be found online at snocross.com.

K9 Keg Pull

Molly, a 4-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, competes in the K9 Keg Pull Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 in Deadwood. Molly, owned by Chris Darling, of Custer, won her division for the second year in a row.

If the fast-paced action of snocross isn't of interest, there's always the K-9 Keg Pull at Outlaw Square starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Dogs will be sorted into weight classes and harnessed to appropriately-sized kegs. The free, family-friendly event draws hundreds of spectators each year.

If you've got a dog you want to enter, it's $15 — just make sure to bring their harness. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wastewater concerns aired in Custer

Wastewater concerns aired in Custer

CUSTER — A $2.98 million plan to discharge treated wastewater from Custer into French Creek drew concern from outdoor enthusiasts, but enginee…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News