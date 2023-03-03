With half a foot of snow received this week and more on the way, conditions are prime for a weekend outdoors at Terry Peak.

Temperatures will remain right around freezing all weekend, dropping into the low- to mid-20s by Monday with snow in the forecast. Terry Peak has received more than 170 inches of snow this season with a solid 24- to 36-inch base depth.

All runs on the mountain are open, and all lifts operate Friday through Monday. The terrain park is also open, including jumps of varying sizes, rails, and pipes.

The online store at Terry Peak has a new RFID card system to help with convenience and cost-savings for visitors. Lift tickets and rentals open up 14 days in advance. Lessons are available seven days in advance and students can guarantee placement by booking online. Visitors can also save money on Friday-Sunday lift tickets by purchasing early. Once you receive an RFID card — keep it — and the next time you purchase products it will load automatically, keeping you from having to wait in the ticket line.

For more information on Terry Peak conditions, hours, or to access the online store, visit www.terrypeak.com.