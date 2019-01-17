All are invited to attend the 2019 South Dakota Soil Health Coalition (SDSHC) Soil Health Conference & Annual Meeting Jan. 22 at the Brookings Days Inn, located at 2500 6th St., and Jan. 23 at Club 71 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, 1396 Stadium Road, on the campus of South Dakota State University, in Brookings.
“The SDSHC annual conference is a great opportunity to interact and learn from some of the leading regional and national experts in the soil health field,” said David Kringen, SDSU Extension Water Resources Field Specialist.
The event is free to all 2019 SDSHC members and $25 for non-members. The registration fee includes a 2019 membership and meals.
Agenda
Jan. 22: Brookings Days Inn, 2500 6th St.
6:30 p.m. Registration
7 p.m. Welcome
7:15 p.m. Rebuilding Our Soils — Keith Berns, Green Cover Seeds, Bladen, Neb.
8:15 p.m. Meet and Greet with the Speakers, SDSHC board and Voices for Soil Health
Jan. 23: Club 71 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, 1396 Stadium Road on the South Dakota State University campus
8-9 a.m. Registration
9 a.m. Welcome
9:15 a.m. Opening by SDSHC
9:30 a.m. Adaptive Stewardship: How To Use The Powers Of Observation & Intuition To Work In Synchrony With Nature — Allen Williams, Soil Health Consultants LLC.
10:30 a.m. Break
10:45 a.m. Carbonomics — Keith Berns, Green Cover Seeds, Bladen, Neb.
11:45 a.m. Lunch — Year in Review
12:45 p.m. Remarks — John Killefer, Dean, College of Agriculture, Food and
Environmental Sciences South Dakota State University
1 p.m. Making Management Decisions At The Ecosystem Level: Stopping The Bleeding — Dwayne Beck, Dakota Lakes Research Farm
2 p.m. Break
2:15 p.m. Producer Panel — Jesse Hall, Arlington; Craig and Gene Stehly, Mitchell; Matt Bainbridge, Ethan and Kurt Stiefvater, Salem
3:30 p.m. SDSHC Annual Meeting
To register and for more information, visit: sdsoilhealthcoalition.org/annual-meeting or contact Cindy Zenk, Soil Health Coalition Coordinator, at 605-280-4190.
Early registration deadline has passed, but is also accepted the day of the event.
Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) and Continuing Education Unit (CEU) credits will be available for attendees of this event.