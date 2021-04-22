South Dakota native journeys into polar regions for research

Five years later, after finishing her graduate degree, Mercer said a professor who was running a research team in Antarctica invited her to join his team working in the Dry Valleys near McMurdo Station.

Mercer arrived at Williams Field (a snow runway) near McMurdo Station on a ski-equipped LC-130 military plane, in the middle of a snow storm with white-out conditions. The Spearfish native took the weather in stride.

"We know what that's like in South Dakota," she said. "Somebody sort of appeared out of the snow and said 'come with me.' It was amazing. It's amazing to stand in places where very few people have ever been. It's just vast. It's similar in some ways to those areas of the prairie in western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming, where you can just look and see for miles and miles."

That experience solidified Mercer's love for the polar regions, as she worked to further her career in academia and then later transitioned over to civil service in the federal government. Since then she's made nine trips to Antarctica and more than a dozen trips to the Arctic to either conduct research or oversee research operations.