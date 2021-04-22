South Dakota native journeys into polar regions for research

SPEARFISH | A Spearfish native has worked her way up to a pretty cool job — literally.
Jennifer Mercer has worked her way from Antarctica to the Arctic Ocean, doing atmospheric and snow studies. Now, she's the acting section head for the Arctic Sciences Section of the National Science Foundation.
Mercer said her journey into the Arctic started in college with her interest in photography and journalism, when her mom bought her a coffee table book, "Poles Apart," by famous nature photographer Galen Rowell.
"It is a book that contrasts the Arctic against the Antarctic. I remember looking through it and thinking someday I'm going to go to these places," she said.
Mercer started her years at Black Hills State University as a mass communications major. But just before her sophomore year, she switched her major to environmental physical science.
"I had professors at BHSU who were really good mentors, as far as taking an interest in their students' strengths and encouraging us to think about what we could do," she said.
Those professors recognized Mercer's natural talent and encouraged her to pursue graduate school. Right after she was accepted to Dartmouth College, the small town girl who had never traveled east of the Mississippi was accepted into a student fellowship program at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution on Cape Cod.
Five years later, after finishing her graduate degree, Mercer said a professor who was running a research team in Antarctica invited her to join his team working in the Dry Valleys near McMurdo Station.
Mercer arrived at Williams Field (a snow runway) near McMurdo Station on a ski-equipped LC-130 military plane, in the middle of a snow storm with white-out conditions. The Spearfish native took the weather in stride.
"We know what that's like in South Dakota," she said. "Somebody sort of appeared out of the snow and said 'come with me.' It was amazing. It's amazing to stand in places where very few people have ever been. It's just vast. It's similar in some ways to those areas of the prairie in western South Dakota and eastern Wyoming, where you can just look and see for miles and miles."
That experience solidified Mercer's love for the polar regions, as she worked to further her career in academia and then later transitioned over to civil service in the federal government. Since then she's made nine trips to Antarctica and more than a dozen trips to the Arctic to either conduct research or oversee research operations.
The pure air and vast white landscape on a largely untouched territory are part of the beauty of the polar regions. But in an area where temperatures can get as high as 32 degrees Fahrenheit, and as low as negative 60, 70 or below, researchers have learned how to adapt to extreme temperatures.
"We have a rule in the Arctic and Antarctic and it's 'change your socks, change your attitude,'" Mercer said. "It's amazing how much you will sweat in your clothes and in your boots, and not realize that you're sweating. You might feel extremely cold, but your feet are actually sweating. So, if you change into a dry pair of socks it can really change your entire day."
After finishing her first research trip to Antarctica in 2003, Mercer said she took a break from life in the eastern U.S. and returned to her home area, taking a job at the University of Wyoming as an atmospheric scientist. She continued doing research in the Antarctic until 2009, when she joined government service with the U.S. Army Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab. Then, in 2016, Mercer was hired as a program officer for the National Science Foundation. In that capacity she provided Arctic research support and logistics, a job she still holds today.
"I oversee all of our U.S. research operations in the country of Greenland," she said. "It's a big job. We send about 400 researchers and contractors to Greenland per year."
Currently, Mercer said she manages research across all science disciplines, including glaciologists and snow/ice scientists studying glaciers, sea ice and the ice sheets; biologists studying polar bears; and atmospheric scientists measuring clouds, gases, and particles in the atmosphere.
Mercer's new role as the acting section head for the Arctic Sciences Section of the National Science Foundation is a 90-day appointment that will last until NSF officials have filled the position permanently. But her job to provide real support for research in the polar regions is a permanent position with the NSF.