The South Dakota Silver Streaks just keep on rolling.
For the second time in four years, the Black Hills-based Senior softball team had the opportunity to compete on a national stage.
Coming off a third place win in the 50-plus division at the National Senior Games in Minneapolis, Minn., in 2015, the Silver Streaks qualified for the 2019 tourney, with a runner-up finish in the South Dakota Senior Games.
Thirty teams were entered in the 50-plus division on five fields at the National Games at the Albuquerque, N.M. Regional Sports Complex earlier this month. The team names were thrown into a hat and pool play was created.
Deb Tridle of Lead served as coach of the Silver Streaks. Team members, positions and hometowns include: Phyllis Parkhust, first base, Keystone; Rose Evenson, extra hitter, Keystone; Peg Scott, pitcher, Rapid City; Kathy Baumberger, outfield, Rapid City; Karen Workman, second base, Rapid City; Lori Rowe, outfield, Rapid City; Yvonne Barry, outfield, Sturgis; Susan King, outfield, Custer; Maggie Lang, outfield, Rapid City; Tammy Pate, catcher, Spearfish; Janet Rosenau, pitcher, Spearfish; Joyce Sauer, third base, Rapid City; Colleen Holm, rover, Arlington; Dawn McIlroy, shortstop, Sioux Falls; Darla Schwan, catcher, Nebraska.
The Silver Streaks went 1-2 in pool play, losing to a heavy-hitting Division I team from California in the first game.
"They used us for batting practice, " said Tridle.
Pate and Barry plated one run each. Barry and Rowe contributed two singles apiece.
South Dakota bounced back to top Maryland 19-6 in the second game. Lang tallied four runs. Evenson, Scott and McIlroy added three hits each.
Tennessee Stars, a Division I team, defeated the Silver Streaks in the third game of pool action. Lang scored three runs, while Holm, Baumberger, Workman and Parkhust collected three hits each.
The Silver Streaks ended up placing fourth, compiling a 2-2 record in bracket play, opening with a 7-6 win over the Connecticut Crush.
Lang, Baumberger, Holm, Sauer, Workman and Barry each crossed home plate once. Parkhurst swatted a trio of hits. Sauer, McIlroy, and Barry notched two hits.
Tennessee Fire And Ice downed the Silver Streaks 13-3.
South Dakota outscored Illinois Rock of Ages 18-13 in an elimination game.
Lang, Baumberger, Parkhurst, McIlory and Workman had two runs. Parkhurst belted a home run and added three hits. Mcllroy and Scott provided three hits. Lang, Baumberger, Sauer, Holm, Everson, Rowe and Schwan had two hits each.
Maryland Divergent handed the Silver Streaks a 16-6 setback, their second loss in the double elimination bracket.
Lang plated a pair of runs. Baumberger, Holm, Everson and Pate managed one run each. Lang chipped in three hits, including a four-bagger. Baumberger, Parkhurst, Sauer, McIlroy, Everson and Pate clubbed two hits each. Scot, Holm, Schwan and Barry had one hit each.
"The 75-year-old ladies were my heroes," said Tridle. "They were awesome. If I can keep playing at 75, I'll be there."
Parkhurst began playing in the Senior Games in 2007. "She also played on the 55-plus South Dakota softball team and was a member of 55-plus and 60-plus basketball teams.
"I enjoy competing and keeping active," said Parkhurst.