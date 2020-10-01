Spearfish breaks ground on housing development

Spearfish Economic Development Executive Director Kory Menken said the organization is proud to be involved in the development.

"We're meeting with our existing businesses as well as new business prospects, and one of the biggest issues we hear is the need for affordable and obtainable workforce housing," Menken said. "We also hear from the young professionals and graduates from Black Hills State (University) that this is a huge step to get this accomplished."

The current contract with Dream Design International requires 80%, or 120, of the homes to be sold at or below $225,000. The square-footage of the home designs varies from 800-1,700 square feet.

Hani Shafai, president of Dream Design International, said he thanks the city of Spearfish for the opportunity to be a helping hand in growing communities throughout the Black Hills. The time line for the build-out of homes makes 30 lots available for construction each August, beginning in 2021, with the first houses in the development ready for occupancy in fall 2021.