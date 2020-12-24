Spearfish Brewing takes top national awards

SPEARFISH | In just a short two-year time span, Spearfish Brewing Company is setting new records, winning top awards and making the craft beer brewery world notice.
From a quaint storefront at 741 North Main Street and high-quality brewing equipment, general manager Jon Marek and brewmaster Nathan Venner have created something special in downtown Spearfish.
Their craft beers took top awards at the 2020 U.S. Beer Open Championships, with two gold awards and one silver award, and has now been named one of the top 10 breweries in the United States.
"It's absolutely incredible the reaction we have received and Nathan does a great job," Marek said. "In fact, I knew that about Nathan before we settled in on this little adventure in Spearfish."
Spearfish Brewing Company opened in 2018, bringing two South Dakotans together to build a dream. Marek is originally from Sioux Falls and Venner is originally from Pierre. Although Venner and Marek had worked together previously, it was through a chance meeting that they were able to help build that dream.
"Our co-owners are Ryan and Whitney Wordeman and Brian and Michela Meredith," Marek said. "They took a chance on two crazy guys to build what you see here."
The company officially drew its first glasses of craft lagers, ambers and ales back in 2018 at their location.
At the heart of the gleaming brewery is a stainless steel 341-gallon, two-vessel brewhouse built by American Beer Equipment from Lincoln, Neb., boasting a brewing capacity of 3,600 barrels per year.
Venner is a brewing aficionado. He brought his years of experience and knowledge as a commercial brewmaster to the venture, having worked at establishments in Laramie and Lander, Wyo.
"I'm just his assistant," Marek said, with a laugh.
The duo really focus on crafting lagers, something that is fairly new for breweries in the Black Hills. Marek said most Black Hills breweries make ales and India Pale Ales (IPAs).
"But it's really the lagers that shine here at Spearfish Brewing Company," Venner said.
The process begins with a state-of-the-art water filtration system that allows a brewmaster to highlight the flavors in each style of beer.
Marek said the brewery is taking further advantage of the filtration system to produce in-house sparkling waters, giving patrons a unique non-alcoholic alternative.
“We wanted to put in a system that could make really great light lagers,” Marek said.
The brewery entered the 2020 competition and took home the gold award for the Fest Bier, a German-inspired heller bock or maibock with a rich hops taste. They also received the gold award for a brew called Adventurepants, which Venner said is a near-gluten free IPA/DIPA. The brewery also took home the silver award for Copper Midge — a near-gluten free lager.
"It's certainly been an adventure, and I can't thank Nathan and our co-owners Ryan, Whitney, Brian and Michela enough," Marek said. "I can't wait to see where the next few years take us."
