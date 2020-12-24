Spearfish Brewing takes top national awards

SPEARFISH | In just a short two-year time span, Spearfish Brewing Company is setting new records, winning top awards and making the craft beer brewery world notice.

From a quaint storefront at 741 North Main Street and high-quality brewing equipment, general manager Jon Marek and brewmaster Nathan Venner have created something special in downtown Spearfish.

Their craft beers took top awards at the 2020 U.S. Beer Open Championships, with two gold awards and one silver award, and has now been named one of the top 10 breweries in the United States.

"It's absolutely incredible the reaction we have received and Nathan does a great job," Marek said. "In fact, I knew that about Nathan before we settled in on this little adventure in Spearfish."

Spearfish Brewing Company opened in 2018, bringing two South Dakotans together to build a dream. Marek is originally from Sioux Falls and Venner is originally from Pierre. Although Venner and Marek had worked together previously, it was through a chance meeting that they were able to help build that dream.

"Our co-owners are Ryan and Whitney Wordeman and Brian and Michela Meredith," Marek said. "They took a chance on two crazy guys to build what you see here."