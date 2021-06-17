Spearfish bridge relocation project nears completion

Work continues at Salem Park in Spearfish to complete a pedestrian bridge relocation project that may impact visitors to the city's recreation path routes.
According to a news release from the city of Spearfish, there will be some work in and around Spearfish Creek, including bank stabilization and the removal of rocks north of Dower’s Hole, a popular swimming hole.
The news release said park users should be aware that Dower’s Hole is not being shut down or filled in, but access to it may be restricted while bank stabilization and deconstruction of the former bridge abutments in the area take place.
Dower’s Hole will remain a favorite, naturally occurring swimming locale, and the city of Spearfish asks for everyone’s help in ensuring that future generations may continue to enjoy the location by not building rock dams or levies in Spearfish Creek, which can affect bank erosion and floodplain management.
The project began in April with the pedestrian bridge spanning Spearfish Creek near Peoria Street being removed.
The pedestrian bridge was replaced in May by the bridge currently located near Rushmore Street.
“We apologize for the inconvenience during the project,” Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said at the time.
Ehnes said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) permitting requirements mandated the removal of the bridges.
A floodplain remapping project began in 2017, a city of Spearfish spokesperson said. The remapping project showed the pedestrian bridges would cause a rise in the floodplain and would need to be removed for the maps to achieve compliance with FEMA’s Community Rating System.
The Community Rating System impacts flood insurance options for the surrounding residential structures and privately owned properties, which in turn impacts property values, construction projects and insurance premiums.
The city of Spearfish explored alternatives and found that resetting the Rushmore Street pedestrian bridge at the Peoria Street bridge location was an option, the news release said.
Ehnes said the contractor began work on the project mid-April to remove the bridge near Peoria Street.
In the meantime, the Rushmore bridge will remain in place for connectivity, the news release said. The contractor has reset the Rushmore bridge on the new abutments near Salem Park.
The full project is expected to be completed by mid-July.
Planning for more amenities at Spearfish parks is progressing after the City Council approved a reimbursement agreement earlier this month to potentially build a new bandshell at Spearfish City Park.
The agreement with the nonprofit group Spread the Tunes will reimburse the city for schematic design costs for the new bandshell. With the designs completed and a cost estimate, city staff can apply for grants to aid in the construction of the new bandshell in a future year.
The City Council also approved design proposals from Interstate Engineering, to provide construction plans, and Williams and Associates, to provide schematic level design/preliminary cost estimates. The proposal from Interstate Engineering includes topographical survey, site grading, floodplain work and miscellaneous project coordination, with the design estimated to cost between $11,000 to $14,000. The proposal from Williams and Associates, with includes a schematic design, is estimated at $7,640.
Spread the Tunes would reimburse the city for these design costs.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.