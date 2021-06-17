Spearfish bridge relocation project nears completion

Work continues at Salem Park in Spearfish to complete a pedestrian bridge relocation project that may impact visitors to the city's recreation path routes.

According to a news release from the city of Spearfish, there will be some work in and around Spearfish Creek, including bank stabilization and the removal of rocks north of Dower’s Hole, a popular swimming hole.

The news release said park users should be aware that Dower’s Hole is not being shut down or filled in, but access to it may be restricted while bank stabilization and deconstruction of the former bridge abutments in the area take place.

Dower’s Hole will remain a favorite, naturally occurring swimming locale, and the city of Spearfish asks for everyone’s help in ensuring that future generations may continue to enjoy the location by not building rock dams or levies in Spearfish Creek, which can affect bank erosion and floodplain management.

The project began in April with the pedestrian bridge spanning Spearfish Creek near Peoria Street being removed.

The pedestrian bridge was replaced in May by the bridge currently located near Rushmore Street.