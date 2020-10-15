Spearfish chamber to host workshop on COVID-19's business impact

The Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce along with Lynn, Jackson, Shultz, and Leburn, P.C. will host a business’s education workshop on employment law and human resources in conjunction with COVID-19.
Attorney Jennifer Frank will explore employment laws and human resources issues pertinent to all businesses as we navigate through these times of COVID-19.
The seminar is slated for Wednesday, Oct. 21, at noon. Limited seats are available to account for social distancing at the Spearfish Holiday Inn Convention Center.
Topics that will be covered in the seminar include:
• Families First Coronavirus Response
• Act (FFCRA)
• Emergency Paid Sick Leave
• Expanded Family and Medical Leave
• Exemptions
• Intermittent Leave
• Tax Credits
• South Dakota Reemployment Assistance Benefits (aka Unemployment Compensation)
• Health and Safety Concerns in the Workplace
• Remote Work/Teleworking Arrangements
• Legal and other issues
“So many rules and regulations have changed or are new this year. Businesses have had a hard time keeping abreast of these changes. This is a great opportunity to ask specific questions to a qualified professional well versed in the topics,” said Melissa Barth, executive director of the Spearfish Chamber.
Tickets are $20, include lunch and can be purchased through the Spearfish Chamber’s Facebook page, SpearfishChamber.org, or by calling 605-642-2626 until Oct. 15. The event will be held at the Spearfish Holiday Inn Convention Center.
