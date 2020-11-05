Spearfish city meetings to go remote as COVID-19 cases rise

SPEARFISH | As active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in the area, the city of Spearfish announced Thursday all public meetings will be held remotely through at least the end of the year.

According to a news release, the remote meetings include all City Council, Public Works, Legal and Finance, Public Safety, Parks and Recreation, and Forestry Advisory committees, as well as all Planning Commission meetings.

The city of Spearfish said information for participating in the remote meetings, via the online platform Zoom or telephonically, will be available on meeting agendas, posted prior to the meetings on the city's website, cityofspearfish.com.

The news release said people wishing to provide any comments for public hearings are encouraged to do so in writing, via email, prior to the meeting, and may also do so during the remote meetings.

“Community spread has been and continues to occur, which means the virus is moving from person to person in our communities,” Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke said. “We knew this was coming, and we must all do our part to slow the spread. Please take all of the recommendations very seriously and put them into action.”