Spearfish council approves 2022-2032 Parks and Recreation Master Plan

The plan outlines an objective approach using data analysis, integrating data collected from a 2020 community input survey, which received more than 1,300 responses, multiple community input sessions, community advisory groups, and historical budget and staffing numbers.

Ehnes said with these data, city staff, along with the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Advisory Board, were able to create a list of priorities and develop decision-making criteria to guide future parks and recreation development.

“The Master Plan is designed to identify the size, type, and location of new parks, amenities, programs, and trails as driven by community growth and demand. It is to be applied during the City’s annual budgeting process, when requests or opportunities arise outside of the budget season, when requests are made to develop a property for the first time, and when requests are made for the redevelopment of a property," the document reads.

"The Master Plan is not an end product. It is simply a means to guide the Department and the City in making decisions regarding the priority of projects and the need for expansion or renovation.”

The document includes a community profile, current planning/project prioritization, and long-range planning/expansion plan, as well as park inventory/assessment, volunteer opportunities and more. It is available online at the city of Spearfish's website. A link to the master plan document is also available with this article at rapidcityjournal.com.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.