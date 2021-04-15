Spearfish council mulls code change to protect urban forest

“Other communities dealing with EAB have very similar ordinance, and rather than waiting for EAB to arrive, City officials want to be proactive in protecting our urban forest,” he said.

The proposed ordinance language declares “dead, dying, decayed, and defective trees or other wood plants that create a public safety hazard or harbor pests and/or infections harmful to other vegetation” on private property as a public nuisance. In addition, “any tree displaying signs of an Emerald Ash Borer presence, Dutch Elm Disease, Chestnut Blight, Oak Wilt, or any other wilt disease or invasive species presence” are declared a public nuisance.

The proposed ordinance outlines that the city has the right to inspect and remove the nuisance and would notify the property owner/proper representative of and need to abate the nuisance within a specified time frame. Included with the notification would be a Nuisance Tree Determination Form explaining how a tree is non-compliant, as defined by the ordinance.

If the nuisance is not abated by the deadline, the city may take care of the issue and charge the property owner.

Any tree/woody plant posing an immediate threat to human life or safety may be immediately removed by the city.