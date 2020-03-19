Spearfish Economic Development Corp. names new marketing and administrative coordinator

SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Economic Development Corporation announced the hiring of Cayley Schmitt as its new Marketing and Administrative Coordinator.

Schmitt will be responsible for administering office operations and supporting SEDC’s marketing strategy and implementation.

Schmitt will be graduating from Black Hills State University in May with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Specializing in Economics & Finance and a minor in Political Science.

She is currently President of the BHSU Jacket Investment Club, a Vice President for the BHSU Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society, and a former member of the BHSU triathlon team.

Additionally, Schmitt has been employed with Pioneer Bank and Trust and Pioneer Wealth Management since 2018.

She also previously worked at Security National Bank in Sioux Falls, served as a legislative page in the South Dakota House of Representatives, and was appointed to the Sioux Falls Youth Advisory Council.

“I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to work with SEDC in improving the community of Spearfish,” said Schmitt, in a news release.