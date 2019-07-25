SPEARFISH | The Northern Hills continues to bustle, with Spearfish a major epicenter of business activity.
Kory Menken, executive director of the Spearfish Economic Development Corporation, detailed a long list of new businesses, or existing firms moving to town or within the community, in a recent social media release.
"Spearfish is buzzing," the post said.
A pair of significant projects just beginning to take shape in the Spearfish Business and Industrial Park include the 7,500-square-foot office and warehouse for a natural gas pipeline company, ONEOK (pronounced One Oak) based in Tulsa, Okla.
More construction is underway elsewhere in the park at Access Point Development, which will become home to Timberline Builders and other businesses.
And Black Hills Moto, currently in a pair of locations in Belle Fourche, will be moving to the business park in a new 6,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center for retail and online sales of accessories for motorcycles, ATVs and snowmobiles.
“We’re very pleased with the interest we’ve received lately, especially in our business park,” Menken said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
Construction is also underway on a 14,900-square-foot multi-use building at Spearfish Canyon Village, which is being built on the former site of a driving range for the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club. The building will be home to the Spearfish office of accounting firm Ketel Thorstenson LLP.
Other businesses on the move include Impact Paintless Dent Repair, which has settled into a new building on Fourth Avenue. The building has room for additional tenants, Menken said.
Another automotive repair firm, Jake’s Auto Body, is expanding in Spearfish. Owner Aaron Schoon moved Jake’s from Spearfish to Sturgis a few years ago, but has continued to grow and is building a new shop on Colorado Boulevard, Menken said.
Just off Exit 14, KFC has completed an exterior upgrade of the restaurant, while Dickey’s BBQ Pit has completed a move from a travel center at I-90, Exit 17 to the old Sanford’s Restaurant off of Jackson Boulevard.
Just across Highway 85 from the travel center, finishing touches are being completed on the Miller Creek Pub & Patio at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Club.
Across town, development continues at The Village at Creekside, with the Farmhouse Bistro and Bar joining Sawyer Brewing Co., and the Creekside Bean and Vine coffee and wine bar, and Mimosa Salon set to open soon.
All of those businesses are located in what is known as the Granary District of the Village at Creekside.
An original wooden structure that served as a granary for a ranch site, where animals used for the production of the Black Hills Passion Play were cared for, has been preserved and moved closer to the District.
Construction continues on Black Hills Energy's new operations center at 455 Hillsview Road.
North of town, the Barn at Aspen Acres, a wedding and special event venue, is taking shape. A ribbon-cutting is set for the new business on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 3 p.m.
“We’re just really pleased with the development all over town, particularly in the Spearfish Business Park and the Village at Creekside and now the Spearfish Canyon Village,” Menken said.
“Just a great mix of companies and businesses,” he said. “We’re happy to see the community just continue to grow.”