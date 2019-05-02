SPEARFISH | The already vibrant arts community in Spearfish is expanding, adding more opportunities for expression with a new antique shop/art gallery downtown, a second art gallery, and a non-profit community bicycle repair and craftmaker space.
Artifacts antiques at 740 North Main and the Art Nest Gallery inside the Old City Hall building next door opened Wednesday.
The Spearfish Partnership for Arts, Cycling and Equity opened its makeSPACE cooperative earlier this year in the former office of the All Star Travelers Inn at 517 West Jackson Blvd.
“Three of us have seen the need. If we team our efforts, it’s just that much better,” said Bonnie Halsey-Dutton, who opened Artifacts Antiques with her husband Dave, a soon-to-retire Spearfish city finance officer and their son Drew, a 2018 Black Hills State University graduate set to manage the store.
What is believed to be the former city police department office inside the Old City Hall Building is home to Art Nest Gallery, owned by retired and current art teachers Laurie Williams Hayes, Anita McCord and Mae Gill.
Petrika Peters, formerly sustainability coordinator at Black Hills State University, said makeSPACE is a collaborative effort between the Spearfish Bicycle Cooperative and local artisans, which wanted a dedicated central space for a wide range of activities.
Peters said the members of the bike cooperative knew of the availability of the office of former Traveler’s Inn Motel, whose guest rooms are now residential apartments.
"We wanted to find a way to make it more than just bicycles, 'How could we collaborate?' I knew that the arts community was looking for a permanent maker space,” Peters said.
Peters plans to use the area formerly housing the hotel's pool and spa as a combination bicycle repair and refurbishing room with another area set aside for crafts, with the use dependent on the season, she said.
“We’re focusing on bikes during the warmer months and crafts during the winter months, with some overlapping,” she said. “They’re both kind of messy, dirty hands-on working together type of activities that might complement each other.
A recent fund drive brought in more than $13,000 including donations of craft items to be used in the maker space.
“We’re collecting what one would consider a community craft closet,” Peters said. “You can come in and use all the stuff for whatever crafting you have.
Peters said the cycling and arts programs are open to all, regardless of ability to pay, through use of a sliding-scale donation model.
The special arts and cycling programs are built around inclusion and gender equity, she said.
“We’re making space in the community for those who may not have had a space otherwise,” Peters said.
E-mail Peters at info@makespaceSD.org, or check makespaceSD.org for more information.
Artifacts Antiques
A lifelong collector of antiques, Dave Dutton and his wife, Bonnie Halsey-Dutton were looking for a retail space were Dave could showcase selected pieces of his collection, along with Bonnie's paintings.
Dave said he still loves “the hunt” for antiques, but needs to start thinning down the collection, since their children have only a certain number of items they want.
“It’s time to let someone else enjoy the items,” he said.
Artifacts Antiques will also include selected pieces of Dave’s specialization in military artifacts. They also plan to rent space to other sellers and consign some items as well.
Bonnie’s gallery in a separate room includes her artworks and space for adult art classes.
Their son Drew, armed with a mass communications degree from BHSU, plans to market the shop and gallery through social media.
Drew is also a musician and operates his own disc-jockey business for weddings and other events. He also lives on the property in a small apartment in the rear of the building.
“It’s exciting. I can’t wait to run more social media campaigning,” Drew said. “It’ll bring in a wider audience, with different age groups of people you can target your audience.”
They’re also planning summer music and arts for the small, town-square park space in front of the Old City Hall next door.
“We’re going to try to link all the businesses around here to get involved in events,” Drew said.
The Arts Nest Gallery
And that includes the gallery of art works from a group called Art Meets Black Hills, made of a dozen artists from across the Hills, from Rochford to Newell.
Williams-Hayes and McCord are retired teachers, while Gill is still teaching. McCord also operates a frame shop in Spearfish.
They are planning classes for all ages to start in June at the gallery.
Mildred Halsey, mother of Bonnie Halsey-Dutton, will help teach classes.
“We’ll just bring out some tables and jump in,” Williams-Hayes said.
Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. She also plans to stay open in the evenings during special downtown events.