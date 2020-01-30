Spearfish falls short in Small Business Revolution balloting

SPEARFISH | Spearfish didn’t win a starring role on the online reality series “Small Business Revolution,” after all, but the exposure the city, and the Black Hills region received is still invaluable, said Melissa Barth, executive director of the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The way the community and the region came together and stood behind all of the Spearfish businesses, rallied for them and each other is a testament to how close Spearfish is,” Barth said.

Spearfish was one of 10 small towns originally competing for a chance to be on season 5 of the show and was named a top five finalist, along with Benicia, Calif., Livingston, Mont., The Dalles, Ore., and Fredonia, N.Y.

During a week-long, public online voting period, Spearfish was listed as high as third place in the balloting, with the last update 36 hours before voting ended on Jan. 21.

The eventual winner, revealed at a public celebration in Spearfish Tuesday night, was Fredonia, N.Y., which will receive $500,000 along with the spotlight on its business community during the series.

While admittedly disappointed that Spearfish didn't top the final vote tally, Barth said she couldn’t be more proud of Spearfish’s showing.