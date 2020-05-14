Spearfish Festival in the Park postponed

“This is a hard hit to us financially, there’s no doubt about that,” Granaas said. “We are going to have to come up with creative ways to find that money somewhere else, which is only complicated even more by our inability to hold live events in our theater. However, we have some incredible donors that have been so supportive of our organization over the last few weeks and we are putting a lot of effort into looking into any and all grant opportunities. We have faith that with the help of our community and outside resources, the Matthews can weather this storm.”