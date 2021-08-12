Spearfish Fire Department seeing busy summer

Ladson said lightning strikes have been the leading cause for fire calls this summer, and lightning doesn’t always strike in the most convenient of times and places.

“We’ve had a lot of early mornings, late nights,” he said. “Sometimes they’re not right by the road, it’s a hike. … With grass and wildland calls we see 20 to 25 of those (calls) a year. We’re up in the 50s right now, high 50s.”

Normally when fighting a fire, Ladson said crews can stop the blaze from spreading, contain it and take their time extinguishing it, but with hot, dry, and windy conditions the Northern Hills have seen this summer, sometimes time is of the essence.

“The thing is the weather that we’ve had, we’ve really watched it – what’s coming the next day. The winds aren’t favorable the next day or the heat is too much,” Ladson said. “We’ve got to get this out tonight.”

Even with the rain that has fallen in the area, which Ladson said has come at some very opportune times; there can be a catch-22.

“We’ve had some rain, so things are growing. Then you get these dry temperatures (and winds) and that really helps kind of dry stuff out and then you’ve got a lot of fuels in the grass and things are going to burn,” he said.

