Spearfish Fire Department seeing busy summer

SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Fire Department has had a busy summer, responding to 40 calls in June and 56 in July, with August looking to continue the trend.
“In August … maybe things double, but there’s always more in August. I hope that isn’t the case,” Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said. “We had a lot in July, June was busy too, and we had a busy May.”
Ladson said his department has been inundated with calls this summer, far more than in years past. July began with a pattern he said he’d never seen before, the Black Hills Pioneer reported.
“The first eight days of July, we went five fire calls (the first day), followed it up with six fire calls (the next day), went one fire call, two fire calls, six fire calls, five fire calls,” he said. “That’s a lot.”
Because of the unique mixture of public and private land in the Black Hills, Ladson said it is vital for each firefighting entity to be able to work together when a fire breaks out that could jeopardize multiple areas.
“It’s something special, it really is, how we go and join at these fires … it’s this unified front and unified command,” he said. “We work together and we just get things done.”
Ladson said lightning strikes have been the leading cause for fire calls this summer, and lightning doesn’t always strike in the most convenient of times and places.
“We’ve had a lot of early mornings, late nights,” he said. “Sometimes they’re not right by the road, it’s a hike. … With grass and wildland calls we see 20 to 25 of those (calls) a year. We’re up in the 50s right now, high 50s.”
Normally when fighting a fire, Ladson said crews can stop the blaze from spreading, contain it and take their time extinguishing it, but with hot, dry, and windy conditions the Northern Hills have seen this summer, sometimes time is of the essence.
“The thing is the weather that we’ve had, we’ve really watched it – what’s coming the next day. The winds aren’t favorable the next day or the heat is too much,” Ladson said. “We’ve got to get this out tonight.”
Even with the rain that has fallen in the area, which Ladson said has come at some very opportune times; there can be a catch-22.
“We’ve had some rain, so things are growing. Then you get these dry temperatures (and winds) and that really helps kind of dry stuff out and then you’ve got a lot of fuels in the grass and things are going to burn,” he said.