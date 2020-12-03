Spearfish Fire Department stays busy with rescue, fires

Two days later on Saturday, a cat named Boots and their owner had a lot to be grateful for after firefighters rescued the frenzied feline from a drainage pipe on north 10th Street.

Ladson said a call came in at 12:24 p.m. Saturday from a concerned neighbor who could hear Boots meowing. The neighbor said the gray and white cat was trapped in the drainage pipe.

Members of the Spearfish Fire Department responded, and after checking the situation, they ended up digging an approximately 3-by-5-foot area, about 2 ½ feet deep, to open up the pipe and try to coax Boots to come out with food and with the owner calling.

After about two hours, Ladson said Boots chose to exit the pipe, to the joy of all involved. The cat was taken home, and firefighters put the drainage pipe back together, filling in the hole.

“We’re always thankful for happy endings with animal calls,” Ladson said.

The fire units were about to leave the area, however, Ladson said the job on north 10th Street wasn't over yet.

The fire chief said personnel on the scene of the cat rescue heard some popping in the residence next door and witnessed smoke emerging from the garage and eaves of the townhouse.