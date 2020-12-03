Spearfish Fire Department stays busy with rescue, fires

SPEARFISH | It was an extremely active Thanksgiving holiday weekend for the men and women volunteers of the Spearfish Fire Department after they responded to two fires and came to the rescue of a distressed feline.
Fire Chief Travis Ladson said his team's response began Thursday afternoon, as most families were wrapping up Thanksgiving dinner.
Ladson said a call came in at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle fire on Flat Top Circle. When firefighters arrived, they found a 1994 Ford Explorer on the side of the road, fully engulfed in flames.
Twenty firefighters, three engines, one water tender and one brush truck responded and provided service during the call.
The vehicle fire also sparked a small grassfire. Fire engines quickly knocked down and extinguished the vehicle and grass fires, establishing a fire line and wet line. Ladson said the driver of the vehicle had exited prior to the fire and there were no injuries during the call.
Investigators said a loose fuel line that was leaking gasoline onto that ignition module fire caused the fire. The vehicle and its contents, valued together at approximately $14,000, were a total loss, and there was a small amount of damage to the roadway, Ladson said.
“For a fire to happen on Thanksgiving, we are very thankful that no one was hurt,” Ladson said.
Two days later on Saturday, a cat named Boots and their owner had a lot to be grateful for after firefighters rescued the frenzied feline from a drainage pipe on north 10th Street.
Ladson said a call came in at 12:24 p.m. Saturday from a concerned neighbor who could hear Boots meowing. The neighbor said the gray and white cat was trapped in the drainage pipe.
Members of the Spearfish Fire Department responded, and after checking the situation, they ended up digging an approximately 3-by-5-foot area, about 2 ½ feet deep, to open up the pipe and try to coax Boots to come out with food and with the owner calling.
After about two hours, Ladson said Boots chose to exit the pipe, to the joy of all involved. The cat was taken home, and firefighters put the drainage pipe back together, filling in the hole.
“We’re always thankful for happy endings with animal calls,” Ladson said.
The fire units were about to leave the area, however, Ladson said the job on north 10th Street wasn't over yet.
The fire chief said personnel on the scene of the cat rescue heard some popping in the residence next door and witnessed smoke emerging from the garage and eaves of the townhouse.
Fire units reported the possible structure fire and immediately dragged hose to the structure to extinguish a small fire in the garage. After knocking down the fire, firefighters cooled down the area, did salvage and overhaul, and checked for extension.
Ladson said a vehicle parked in the garage was pushed out of the structure and checked for damage.
During the investigation, fire units discovered that a heavy-duty extension cord running from an outlet had failed, causing the fire to start.
Ladson said there was approximately $10,000 worth of damage to the structure and approximately $6,000 worth of damage to the vehicle. There were no injuries during the call.
“It was extremely fortuitous that we were already in the area for the animal rescue when this fire started,” Ladson said. “The cat trapped in the drainage pipe must have sensed something was going to happen on the street that day.”
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
