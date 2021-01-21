Spearfish Fire Department to receive new breathing apparatus

SPEARFISH | Spearfish Fire Department personnel will be receiving a much-needed upgrade to their personal protection equipment after the City Council approved Tuesday a $238,000 expenditure to replace the department's breathing apparatuses for firefighters.
The City Council voted unanimously to spend $238,870.25 to purchase Drager Self Contained Breathing Apparatus from Alex Air Operations. The funding comes from the city's fire capital budget.
Public Safety Director Pat Rotert said the equipment would have been budgeted in 2020 through possible grant funding, but that didn't materialize.
"We had a grant out last year to try and secure the same equipment for multiple agencies in the area. That grant was unsuccessful," Rotert said. "This will replace aging equipment that needs to be replaced."
The equipment ranges from air bottles to masks and communications equipment.
"This will get the entire department's inventory replaced with gear that is up to current code and then we will move into a maintenance mode from here into the future — replacing what we need to year-to-year so we don't end up in a place where we have to do an overall replacement again," Rotert said.
The order will include 35 new harness systems with back plates for air tanks, 70 oxygen tanks, 50 face masks and bags, plus 20 new team talk radios.
In other business, the City Council approved spending $173,527.86 to add another 14 lots to phase one of the Sky Ridge residential development along Colorado Boulevard near the U.S. Highway 85 intersection.
Groundbreaking on the Sky Ridge project occurred in October 2020, which will provide up to 150 affordable workforce homes in Spearfish. The development will be constructed in phases over the next five years. No homes will be sold at a price point that exceeds the South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s First-Time Homebuyer Program, which is $275,000.
Public Works Director Brandy Kean said favorable weather conditions have allowed construction crews to move faster than expected. The 14 lots were planned for phase two of the project, but accelerated to phase one. The public-private partnership is funded in part by a tax increment financing district, allowing for some municipal bonds to be used for infrastructure.
The increase to the budget is for city infrastructure for the additional lots, including water lines and roads, along Aurora Avenue to the south.
"We have been incredibly fortunate this construction season, and we've had fantastic weather. Our contractor has been able to work ahead of schedule," Kean said. "We've also received such advantageous pricing for phase one that we are requesting these additional 14 lots to be built in phase one instead of phase two. We will continue to take advantage of both the weather and the fantastic pricing. Money spent now will be money saved later in phase two."
The city of Spearfish is also planning for a mass COVID-19 vaccination event in partnership with Monument Health and is currently looking for a suitable facility to administer the vaccines.
"The latest information we have from Monument suggests that they are going to receive the third and fourth vaccine, or at least a substantial shipment of the first vaccine, around the first of February," City Administrator Mike Harmon said.
The state Department of Health has allocated vaccines in phases. Currently the state is in the first part of phase 1D, which opens up vaccines to persons aged 65 years and older, high risk patients and high risk residents in congregate settings.
Harmon said the city is getting ready to move into the second part of Phase 1D, which will allow teachers and college staff, funeral service workers and persons with two or more underlying medical conditions to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"A number of people in our community will start to get the vaccine in mass numbers around Feb. 1," Harmon said. "We are trying to find a place that they can have for six months, has the I.T. capacity and the security they are looking for that the city can take offline for an extended period of time. We are just trying to be a partner there and keep you up to speed once we have a solution."
