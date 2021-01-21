Spearfish Fire Department to receive new breathing apparatus

The city of Spearfish is also planning for a mass COVID-19 vaccination event in partnership with Monument Health and is currently looking for a suitable facility to administer the vaccines.

"The latest information we have from Monument suggests that they are going to receive the third and fourth vaccine, or at least a substantial shipment of the first vaccine, around the first of February," City Administrator Mike Harmon said.

The state Department of Health has allocated vaccines in phases. Currently the state is in the first part of phase 1D, which opens up vaccines to persons aged 65 years and older, high risk patients and high risk residents in congregate settings.

Harmon said the city is getting ready to move into the second part of Phase 1D, which will allow teachers and college staff, funeral service workers and persons with two or more underlying medical conditions to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"A number of people in our community will start to get the vaccine in mass numbers around Feb. 1," Harmon said. "We are trying to find a place that they can have for six months, has the I.T. capacity and the security they are looking for that the city can take offline for an extended period of time. We are just trying to be a partner there and keep you up to speed once we have a solution."

