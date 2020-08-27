Spearfish food pantry in need of meat, produce

SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Community Food Pantry is spending more money this season on canned goods than in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food pantry is run by 10 churches. Each church has two members on the board of directors and supplies volunteers to help with passing out food to the 450 people who benefit from it.
“There is a tremendous need,” board president George Vansco said. “One of our challenges as a board, way back in March, was whether to remain open or to close.”
Vansco said the conversation was an overwhelming "yes" to stay open. With the need and the pandemic in mind, they came up with a COVID-19 procedure for the volunteers.
Instead of those who benefit from the pantry coming in to pick out their food, volunteers prepare boxes for families of 1-3 people, 4-5 and 6-8 people. When people pull up to the building, a volunteer writes the guest’s name down, asks them if they would like frozen meat and then loads the box into the car.
In 2019, the pantry fed about 240 families, which was about 550 people. Since the pandemic started, though, he said fewer people have been coming to the pantry due to the $600 a week people may get from unemployment.
According to Feeding South Dakota, 4-14% of people in Lawrence County suffer from food insecurity.
The pantry serves people in Spearfish and St. Onge. The only qualifications people must meet to benefit from the food pantry is to be a resident of those communities.
People are asked on a questionnaire when they first come to the food pantry about their income, but Vansco said if they aren’t comfortable sharing the information, they aren’t required to.
The pantry has received fewer canned goods donations since many organizations aren’t able to host food drives, Vansco said. Last year, the pantry received 92,000 pounds of food in donations. He said he expects it to be significantly down this year.
Vansco said they’ve also had trouble finding meat products and some stores look bare in the produce section, although he said this could be because people may be cooking at home more than eating out.
He also said, though, that he’s appreciative to members of the community who call to make a food donation, especially during the pandemic.
The food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 5-7 p.m. the first Monday of every month. It’s located in the northwest corner of the city’s recreation center at 131 Yankee St. in Spearfish. People can contact the pantry by phone at 605-642-0940, or through their Facebook page.
