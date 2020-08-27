Spearfish food pantry in need of meat, produce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | The Spearfish Community Food Pantry is spending more money this season on canned goods than in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food pantry is run by 10 churches. Each church has two members on the board of directors and supplies volunteers to help with passing out food to the 450 people who benefit from it.

“There is a tremendous need,” board president George Vansco said. “One of our challenges as a board, way back in March, was whether to remain open or to close.”

Vansco said the conversation was an overwhelming "yes" to stay open. With the need and the pandemic in mind, they came up with a COVID-19 procedure for the volunteers.

Instead of those who benefit from the pantry coming in to pick out their food, volunteers prepare boxes for families of 1-3 people, 4-5 and 6-8 people. When people pull up to the building, a volunteer writes the guest’s name down, asks them if they would like frozen meat and then loads the box into the car.

In 2019, the pantry fed about 240 families, which was about 550 people. Since the pandemic started, though, he said fewer people have been coming to the pantry due to the $600 a week people may get from unemployment.