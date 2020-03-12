Spearfish High School debate team extends championship streak

SPEARFISH | Bob Speirs wrestled in high school at Sturgis, then participated in debate in college, so he knows the similarities between the two disciplines.
“Like a wrestler, you’ve got to read your opponent,” said Speirs, a Spearfish High School debate coach since 1988, and head coach of the Spartans since 1992. “These kids have to learn how to read a judge and read adults.”
Spearfish speech and debate teams have learned not only how to read their opponents, but also work hard in preparation for speaking and debates, with the Spartans earning their state-record fifth-straight debate championship at last weekend’s state tournament in Huron.
The Spartans placed in each event at state to continue their string of championships, longest in the 106-year history of state high school debate tournaments.
Placers include Ella Murray who won a state championship, with Amara Termes fifth, in International Extemporaneous.
“We spent the morning reading about Cuba, the Coronavirus, and international economic relations between countries, which turned out to serve us well as we both made it to finals. She (Murray) placed first and I placed fifth and we couldn't be happier,” Termes said.
Colter Huseby placed fifth, and Charlie Waugh placed sixth in Domestic Extemporaneous.
Xuan Do won state in Lincoln-Douglas Debate and placed fourth in Original Oratory. Teammate Samantha Walters placed fifth in Original Oratory.
Speirs said Do, a junior, earned the championship in Lincoln-Douglas after only two months of competition, mastering the topic of Nuclear Disarmament.
“After the final round, I asked her if she learned anything, and she gave me the highlight of my tournament when she said, 'I gained a new friend,'” he said.
Walters and Murray placed third, with Max Ensor and Will Becker quarter-finalists in Public Forum Debate.
Also earning points for the team’s Sweepstakes total were Mason Dana, Sam King, Noah Friederichs, and Lexy McElroy.
“When we heard our school called, our whole team jumped out of our seats and clapped. We were so happy to make Mr. Speirs proud and bring home the state championship for our school,” Termes said.
Speirs, who said he considers himself more recruiter than coach, said he looks for students who are aware of their surroundings, and of what people say and how they say it.
He said a good debater’s ability to pay attention to other people, be a good listener, and pick up both verbal and non-verbal cues, is not as easy as it sounds in the era of smart phones and laptops.
“So many kids today are hampered by technology. They’re not used to looking up and reading people anymore,” he said.
Additionally, Sturgis Brown High School earned its first podium finish, placing second behind Spearfish in Class A. Lennox finished third.
Coach Eric Johnson said he told his team early on of their potential to be the best team he had ever coached, perhaps one of the best teams the Scoopers have ever produced, with a strong nucleus of upperclassmen.
“I started the year with seven seniors who were eager to prove that Sturgis could compete with any team,” Johnson said. “All my competitors worked hard to make that a reality.”
They fell just short of a stated goal of a state championship.
“But I couldn’t be prouder,” he said.
For Sturgis Brown, Taylor Tobias placed sixth in Original Oratory, Wyatt Trohkimoinen placed fourth in U.S. Extemporaneous and Christopher Shuman placed third in International Extemporaneous.
Sturgis won a team award for every regular season tournament this season, Johnson said, and also qualified four students for the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Albuquerque, N.M. in June. National qualifiers include Jillian Sutton (Congressional Debate), Rio Snyder (Original Oratory), Lydia Roterdam (Drama) and Shuman (International Extemporaneous). Lexi McKee is first alternate in Informative Speaking.
Johnson was named District coach of the year at the district tournament in Cheyenne, Wyo.
“As I told my team, especially my upperclassmen, they built this team. I just had the good fortune of watching,” Johnson said.
Elsewhere Baxter Meyer of Rapid City’s St. Thomas More High School won a second straight individual title in U.S. Extemporaneous.
“West River did really, really well,” Speirs said.
In Class AA, Aberdeen Central, Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls O’Gorman topped the Sweepstakes Team Awards.