Spearfish High School debate team extends championship streak

Xuan Do won state in Lincoln-Douglas Debate and placed fourth in Original Oratory. Teammate Samantha Walters placed fifth in Original Oratory.

Speirs said Do, a junior, earned the championship in Lincoln-Douglas after only two months of competition, mastering the topic of Nuclear Disarmament.

“After the final round, I asked her if she learned anything, and she gave me the highlight of my tournament when she said, 'I gained a new friend,'” he said.

Walters and Murray placed third, with Max Ensor and Will Becker quarter-finalists in Public Forum Debate.

Also earning points for the team’s Sweepstakes total were Mason Dana, Sam King, Noah Friederichs, and Lexy McElroy.

“When we heard our school called, our whole team jumped out of our seats and clapped. We were so happy to make Mr. Speirs proud and bring home the state championship for our school,” Termes said.

Speirs, who said he considers himself more recruiter than coach, said he looks for students who are aware of their surroundings, and of what people say and how they say it.

