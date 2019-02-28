Spearfish hosted its second indoor soccer tournament of the season, Guadalajara's tourney, last weekend.
A total of 123 teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska competed in 18 divisions in the three-day tournament.
"The tournament went well," said Spearfish Soccer Association president Rick Ellerton.
The event was held on four courts at the Donald E. Young Center, one at the Spearfish Recreation Center and another at Spearfish Elementary School.
QCFC U10 Girls of Spearfish tallied a 3-1 victory over GSC 10UG White of Gillette, Wyo. in the title match of the nine-team Under 10 Girls division.
Six teams competed in the Under 12 Girls Silver division. Sturgis Hooligans Ladies managed a 4-0 win over GSC U12 Girls White in the championship.
Spearfish's Perquenas Amigas blanked Rapid City's BHR 07G Burgundy 2-0 in the Under 12 Girls Gold championship. Four teams battled in the division.
BHR 06G Burgundy of Rapid City downed MSCU13 girls of Mandan, North Dakota in the under 14 girls title match. Seven teams competed in the category.
Mandan's MSC U15 girls claimed a 4-3 win over the Newcastle, Wyo. Orange Crush in the Under 16 Girls Gold championship. Five teams participated.
Spearfish United U16 Girls edged BHR 2004 Girls Burgundy 2 in the Under 16 Girls Gold title match. Four teams were entered in the division.
Pierre's Maquina Verde notched a 3-0 triumph over ISA 00-04 of Rapid City in the under 19 girls championship match. Eight teams were in the division. Liverpool of Rapid City blanked Rapid City United in the four team men's open division championship match.
In an all-Rapid City adult coed finale, Rapid Crew collected a 4-1 win over Soccer team. Four teams competed in the division.
Seven teams competed in the under eight open division. GSC 8U Boys Purple posted a 4-0 won-loss record. Spearfish United U8 was 3-1.
WNFC U10B Hawks Red of Gering, Nebraska, claimed a 6-0 win over BHR 2010B Burgundy in the under 10 Boys Silver championship. Eleven teams were in the division.
GSC 10UB Purple edged BHR 2009B Burgundy 4-3 for the Under 10 Boys Gold title in which five teams competed.
In the largest division (12 teams) in the under 12 Boys Silver category, Sturgis Punishers earned a 4-0 triumph over Spearfish United Grey for the championship.
QCFC U12 Navy tallied a 2-1 win over GSC 12UB Purple for the Under 12 Boys Gold title. Six teams were entrants.
Pierre's OFC Impact collected a 2-1 victory over Spearfish United Maroon in the under 14 Boys championship (eight teams competed)
Eleven teams battled in the Under 16 Boys division. BHR04B Burgundy slipped past SFC 03 of Sturgis in the championship.
Spearfish Strikers blanked BHR 2002B Burgundy 2, 2-0 for the Under 19 Boys Silver top honors (eight teams).
Da Boyz of Spearfish managed a hard-fought 1-0 win over SDU Crew of Pierre in the under 19 Boys Gold championship (four teams).