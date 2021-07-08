Spearfish library receives $20K for technology

Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish announced Tuesday it will receive $20,000 to help update technology in the library and improve accessibility.

Library Director Amber Wilde said federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are being distributed as grants through the South Dakota State Library to assist libraries across the state. Grace Balloch Memorial Library was one of the libraries that applied for, and was awarded, funds.

“We are thrilled to receive the grant and anxious to get started because these projects are very necessary,” Wilde said. “We can't wait to have all of our new computer stations for all ages in place and being used, as we know they will be.”

Wilde said the library plans to use the grant to update some of its existing computers and get back to the full 10 stations it had prior to COVID pandemic restrictions, with new desks and a computer management system to help maintain the space and privacy that users have come to appreciate.