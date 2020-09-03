Spearfish looks for input on parks master plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | The city of Spearfish is asking residents to participate in a Parks and Recreation Community Input Survey, which opened online this week.

“The feedback from this survey will play a vital role in developing the Spearfish Parks and Recreation Master Plan,” Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said.

He explained that the master plan will be a long-range planning tool to help to define and unify the vision for all things “parks and recreation” in Spearfish — which include the rec center, rec path, parks, cemetery, and sports fields.

“We want the community to be part of creating the plan, as these are the spaces and places where they enjoy recreating and spending time,” Ehnes said.

The survey is open to anyone who is a user of parks and recreation in Spearfish. It takes about 15 minutes to complete and allows participants to remain anonymous, though it does ask participants for some demographic information at the end of the survey. Participants may take the survey, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3QY9BKK.