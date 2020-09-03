Spearfish looks for input on parks master plan

SPEARFISH | The city of Spearfish is asking residents to participate in a Parks and Recreation Community Input Survey, which opened online this week.
“The feedback from this survey will play a vital role in developing the Spearfish Parks and Recreation Master Plan,” Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said.
He explained that the master plan will be a long-range planning tool to help to define and unify the vision for all things “parks and recreation” in Spearfish — which include the rec center, rec path, parks, cemetery, and sports fields.
“We want the community to be part of creating the plan, as these are the spaces and places where they enjoy recreating and spending time,” Ehnes said.
The survey is open to anyone who is a user of parks and recreation in Spearfish. It takes about 15 minutes to complete and allows participants to remain anonymous, though it does ask participants for some demographic information at the end of the survey. Participants may take the survey, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3QY9BKK.
The survey may also be completed by requesting a paper copy at the following locations: Spearfish Rec Center, located at 122 Recreation Lane; Grace Balloch Memorial Library, located at 625 N. 5th St.; or in the Building and Development Office, located on the second floor of Spearfish City Hall, located at 625 N. 5th St.
Ehnes said he encourages honest feedback on the survey to allow those working on the master plan to have representative data as they move forward on its creation. Ehnes added that there will be future community input sessions scheduled, when community members will have an additional venue to provide feedback for the Spearfish Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Details about these input sessions will be forthcoming as they are planned.
“We want the final product to be representative of Spearfish and the ways that parks and recreation are a mainstay in our community,” Ehnes said.
Spearfish Parks and Recreation Community Input Surveys will be accepted through Oct. 13.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!