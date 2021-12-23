Spearfish man arrested after Friday apartment fire

A Spearfish man has been arrested on multiple charges related to a Friday fire that caused $200,000 in damages to an apartment building and left several people without homes.

Max Dice, Jr., was arrested Friday on charges of reckless burning or exploding, failure to control or report dangerous fire, obstruction and terrorist threat. He is accused of starting the fire in his first-floor home at the Iron Creek Plaza apartments on Ryan Road.

According to reports, Dice initially told officials he was making methamphetamine in his apartment and started the fire. He also told police there were explosives inside and threatened to blow-up the building. First responders took all necessary precautions, but found no chemicals for the manufacture of meth or any explosives.

Spearfish police said Dice later told them he started the fire when he burned a picture of his wife. Police also performed an alcohol breath test on Dye, which reportedly came back with a .252% result, more than three times the legal limit if Dye had been driving a vehicle.

According to a news release from the city of Spearfish, the Iron Creek Plaza fire was reported at 12:15 p.m. Friday. Spearfish Fire Department, Belle Fourche Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's office all responded to the blaze.

Residents of the building were evacuated due to smoke damage, and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. Preliminary damages are estimated to be approximately $100,000 in structural damages and approximately $100,000 in damages to the contents of the building.

No injuries were reported in Friday's blaze.

An unrelated fire was reported at approximately 5:20 a.m. Monday on Rainbow Road, involving two motor homes and three outbuildings on a property. Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson said the fire was caused by an electrical short in the one of the motor homes, and numerous propane and gas tanks on-site contributed to the spread of the fire, which burned approximately a quarter-acre.

The fire department used approximately 7,000 gallons of water while extinguishing the fire. The three outbuildings were total losses, along with a vehicle and the motor home in which the fire originated. The second motor home was damaged, causing the resident to be displaced.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross is working with the displaced resident. Preliminary damages are estimated to be approximately $50,000. The mobile home on the property was untouched by the fire.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

