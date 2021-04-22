Spearfish pedestrian bridge removed, another relocated

Spearfish residents and recreation path users will notice a change in connectivity along the path near Salem Park, as the pedestrian bridge spanning Spearfish Creek near Peoria Street has been removed.

According to a news release, the pedestrian bridge will be replaced in May by the bridge currently located near Rushmore Street.

“We apologize for the inconvenience during the project,” Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said.

Ehnes said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) permitting requirements mandated the removal of the bridges.

A floodplain remapping project began in 2017, a city of Spearfish spokesperson said. The remapping project showed the pedestrian bridges would cause a rise in the floodplain and would need to be removed for the maps to achieve compliance with FEMA’s Community Rating System.

The Community Rating System impacts flood insurance options for the surrounding residential structures and privately owned properties, which in turn impacts property values, construction projects and insurance premiums.

The city of Spearfish explored alternatives and found that resetting the Rushmore Street pedestrian bridge at the Peoria Street bridge location was an option, the news release said.