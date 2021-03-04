Spearfish police officers honored

The 2020 Spearfish Police Department Officer of the Year, Christopher Woods, and newly promoted Sgt. Dustin Bush were honored during the Spearfish City Council meeting Monday.

Woods, hired as a patrol officer by the department in 2019, was presented with an award certificate from Chief Curt Jacobs.

“The Spearfish Police Department recognizes that Officer Christopher Woods, having been duly nominated by his peers, has exhibited to the public and other officers, an exceptional degree of professionalism for the Year 2020," the certificate states. "This past year Officer Woods has displayed the highest percentage in traffic enforcement for the department and has been in the top percentile for calls for service.

"He has performed his duties in such a way that his fellow officers have looked to him for his guidance and maturity while recognizing his humble demeanor. His dedication to emergency service has led him to become a pillar of support for other officers having a hard time on the job. Officer Woods is recognized as a leader among his peers and a devoted officer with a true servant’s heart. His actions and professional performance are a credit to himself, the community he serves, and the Spearfish Police Department.”