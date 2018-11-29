With the loss of nine wrestlers to graduation and one to transfer, Spearfish High School will field a youthful team for the 2018-19 season.
Missing from last year's team are State A tournament qualifiers Matt Ackerman, Reese Hansen and Marc Williams. Tristen Fierbach transferred to Lead-Deadwood.
Returning Spartan state qualifiers are all underclassmen, including juniors Evan Hehr (sixth at 195 pounds at 2018 State tourney), Elijah Zuniga; sophomore Max Sailor (seventh at 126 pounds at 2018 tourney); freshman: Oakley Blakeman (transfer from Belle Fourche) and eighth-grader: Christian McCarty.
Other roster members include junior Cole Hansen, sophomores Cale Citrowske, Austin Crotteau, Gavin Rosenau, Josh Hoffman, Teygan Werlinger, and freshmen Jake Hoffman, Clay Donavan, Jensen Damberg, Andrew Ackerman, Jason Palmgren, Jordan Bockman, Tyler Borchgrevnik.
John Bokker returns as the Spartans' head coach. Prior to his arrival in Spearfish, Bokker served as head wrestling coach at Holbrook (Arizona) High School for ten seasons. During that time his teams placed in the top ten at state eight times.
Holbrook was a runner-up in 2009 with 11 state placers and won the Division 3 State Championship in 2014.
Bokker was selected conference coach of the year four times. He attended Black Hills State University, where he played football.
"We're young," said Bokker of the season's outlook. "We have no seniors, three juniors, six sophomores, eight freshmen and one eighth-grader."
The Spartans have only two wrestlers weighing in at more than 170 pounds. Having open spots in the upper weight classes will hurt Spearfish in duals, he said.
"We are trying to get some football players out for wrestling," he said.
The Spartans have no lack of work ethic. "We've been working pretty hard in the weight room. Our freshmen class is going to be tough," he said.
Hill City hosts the Black Hills Conference tournament Feb. 9. "Custer is going to be tough," said Bokker. "Spearfish and Lead-Deadwood will also be up there."
Belle Fourche is the host site for the Region 4A tournament Feb. 16. The top four wrestlers at Region advance to the State A tourney Feb. 22-23 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
"Rapid City Stevens is the number one team in the Region" said Bokker. "Sturgis and Rapid City Central are always tough."
Spearfish begins the season at the Custer Invitational Friday and Saturday. The Spartans' home opener is a dual with Rapid City Central Dec. 13.