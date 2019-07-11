SPEARFISH | According to a July 5 update from the city of Spearfish, the first phase of the Jackson Boulevard street, storm and utility improvements project, from 3rd Street to 10th Street, is back on pace after numerous weather delays through the spring and early summer.
Among items completed are: the storm sewer trunkline through 5th Street; storm sewer, drop inlets and water main lowerings at Canyon Street and 5th Street and curb for islands between 3rd Street and 5th Street.
Additionally, 3rd Street is paved and open for traffic, and traffic signal bases at Canyon Street have been poured, with conduit for new street lighting bored between 3rd Street and 5th Street.
The bike path under the bridge is complete and reopened, with work on curb, gutter and sidewalk continuing.
Work has been temporarily halted on the storm sewer trunkline while the concrete work and asphalt surfacing get caught up.
The contractor plans to complete most of the concrete work on the south side of Jackson Boulevard and all of the asphalt paving in the eastbound lanes between 3rd Street and Main Street in the next couple of weeks.
Additionally, eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane all the way to Main Street so the contractor can work on curb, gutter, and sidewalk in that area.
Once the surfacing is caught up traffic will switch from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes and installation of the storm sewer trunkline will continue east towards Main Street on the north side of Jackson Boulevard.
Motorists are asked to be on the lookout for flaggers, construction workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway, construction equipment entering and exiting work zones as well as suddenly slowing, merging and stopped traffic.
Motorists are also asked to slow down through the work zone.
More information about the project can be found on the City’s website, cityofspearfish.com/departments, or by calling the Building and Development office at 605-642-1335.