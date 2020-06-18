Spearfish seeks proposals for childcare services at recreation center

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARFISH | The city of Spearfish is accepting proposals from childcare providers to implement a service at the city Recreation Center.

Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said in an email to the Journal that the center has never provided official childcare before, but had heard there was a need in the community. The conversation was brought up again during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After speaking with several large childcare centers in Spearfish and quite a few parents, we soon realized that there was a great need for additional childcare here,” Ehnes said. “Based on our conversations, some waitlists are several hundred children long and can take upwards of 18 months to be able to get a spot. Our vision is that we can offer a service that is needed for the community in a space that is ideal for childcare while at the same time maintaining our current rec center operations.”

He said the recreation center has had an hourly care service that allows center patrons to drop off their children on an hourly basis to use the facility.

During the June 15 meeting, Spearfish City Council members approved staff to publish a request for proposals for childcare services, also referred to as an RFP.