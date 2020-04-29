Spearfish seeks virtual tales that celebrate tourism

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPEARFISH | National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. travel industry set for May 3-9, will spotlight resilience and hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic with this year’s theme: the Spirit of Travel.

Since in-person rallies and events that have been hallmarks of NTTW in years past are not an option this year, Visit Spearfish hopes to engage the Spearfish community by inviting tourism and hospitality businesses, organizations, and their employees to share their stories online.

“The tourism and hospitality industry plays a major role in the Spearfish economy. Many businesses in Spearfish -- large and small –- rely on visitor traffic and spending,” said Mistie Caldwell, Visit Spearfish executive director. “We’re hoping that those businesses will share their stories online on keeping 'the spirit of travel' alive as we look forward."