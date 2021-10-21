Spearfish sets timeline for cannabis licenses

The city of Spearfish has set a timeline for applicants planning to apply for a license for a medical cannabis establishment.

Applications are now available and will be accepted by the City Finance Office beginning Monday. The deadline for application submissions is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.

In anticipation of more applications than available licenses, the city of Spearfish has created a lottery in the event more than one application qualifies for a dispensary, retail of cannabis in consumable form, and more than two applications qualify for each of the following establishments: cultivating; manufacturing — converting the plant into personal care or edible products; and testing. The lottery to determine the successful applicants would be held during the 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6 City Council meeting, with a provisional license issued to successful applicants on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Applicants are also required to submit license applications to the South Dakota Department of Health, which would process the applications following the city’s processing. The license from the city of Spearfish is provisional, contingent on the applicant receiving a registration certificate from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The Spearfish licensing application and instructions are available at https://www.cityofspearfish.com/792/Cannabis-Licensing.

