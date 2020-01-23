Spearfish Small Business Revolution announcement party on Jan 28

SPEARFISH | Spearfish finished their week long voting campaign competing for the featured spot on Small Business Revolution, season 5, on Jan. 21.

Did Spearfish move into the No. 1 spot?

At 5:30 p.m., on Jan 28, community members are invited to gather at the Spearfish High School Auditorium for the Spearfish Watch Rally and Community Celebration.

The night includes celebrating small business and a mayoral proclamation before the community reveal from the Small Business Revolution and Deluxe Corp.

Spearfish was announced as a top 5 contending community for season 5 of the reality show on Jan. 14.

A nationwide vote opened following the announcement by Ty Pennington and Amanda Brinkman. Spearfish and four other communities launched a week-long voting campaign to compete for the No. 1 spot and $500,000 for local business. Voting closed at 9 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Spearfish stayed in the top three throughout the week with support from across the state and nation. Over 36 hours stand between the last ranking and the close of voting. The winning community is to be announced at the Spearfish Watch Rally and Community Celebration that night.