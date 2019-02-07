SPEARFISH | A total of 127 teams from three states competed at the Spearfish Classic Indoor Soccer tournament last weekend.
"The tournament went really well until the weather got bad on Sunday," said Spearfish Soccer Association president Rick Ellerton. "We had 10 teams from Bismarck, North Dakota."
All games were played at the Donald E. Young Center at the Black Hills State University.
Proceeds raised during the tournament will benefit the Spearfish Soccer Association.
Nine teams took part in the under 10 boys silver division. Sturgis Select defeated BHR2010B Burgundy of Rapid City 6-2 in the championship match. GSC U10 Purple of Gillette, Wyo., topped Spearfish United U10 in the Under 10 Boys Gold title match. Five teams entered.
Spearfish United Maroon blanked Rapid City's BHR 07B Onyx 3-0 in the four-team Under 12 Gold boys category. QCFC U12 Navy of Spearfish defeated Amistad U10 of Rapid City 4-2 in the 10-team Under 12 Boys Silver championship.
QCFC U14 of Spearfish collected a 6-1 triumph over U14 BFSA of Belle Fourche in the Under 14 Boys Silver title match. Ten teams competed. Eight teams competed as Spearfish United Maroon tallied a 6-0 shutout over Magic Glascow 06 Boys of Bismarck, North Dakota in the Under 14 Boys Gold championship.
In the eight-team Under 16 Boys Silver division, Pierre's SDU Madrid edged SFC 03 of Sturgis 6-4 for the first place hardware.
BHR 03 Burgundy 2 of Rapid City notched a 4-1 win over the Spearfish Strikers in the under 16 Boys Gold championship.
Bismarck's Magic Glascow 01 Boys secured a 5-0 win over BHR2002B Burgundy 2 in the under 19 Boys title match. Eight teams were competitors.
BHR 2000B Burgundy 1 of Rapid City earned a 4-1 win over Pierre's SDU Crew in the under 19 Boys Gold division championship.
In the all-Rapid City title match, Catenaccio claimed a 3-0 championship match victory over All In United in the eight-team Adult Open.
QCFC Under 10 Amber edged Belle Fourche Lightning 1-0 in the championship of the Under 10 Girls Silver five-team division. Sturgis Fire bested BHR 09G White of Rapid City in the Under 10 Gold Girls division (four teams).
Magic Glascow 08 girls of Bismarck nudged the Sturgis Hooligans 1-0 in the under 12 Girls Silver championship (four teams competed). Pequenas Amigas scored a 7-1 win over BHR 07G Burgundy in the Under 12 Girls Gold title match. Five teams were in the division.
BHR 05G Burgundy Dos edged BHR 05G Burgundy Uno 2-1 in an all-Rapid City Under 14 Girls championship (Ten teams competed).
Spearfish United U16 Girls defeated BHR 2003 Girls 3-1 in the championship of the five-team under 16 Girls division.
YWN of Spearfish collected a 1-0 win over Bismarck's Magic Glascow 02 in the under 19 Girl Silver first place match.
Rapid City Elite-Gold edged Rapid City Elite-Blue 1-0 in the Under 19 Girls Gold division (six teams).