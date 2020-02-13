Spearfish to build new tract of affordable homes

A proposal before the Spearfish City Council at its upcoming meeting on Tuesday would restrict purchase of the homes to individuals or couples in certain income tax bracket -- meaning potential buyers with incomes ranging from $78,950 to $168,400 -- based on income for married taxpayers, filing jointly.

“Once the construction is complete, if someone in those two tax brackets has not entered into a purchase agreement for the home, we’ll open up the purchase to anyone,” Harmon said.

Once the final design agreement is complete, Harmon expects hopes to begin design in mid-March, and let bids for initial site work and utility installation in mid- to late summer

“It is our goal that home construction begins in late spring and early summer of next year,” he said.

The concept for the new development also could include green space and sports complex amenities, including a mountain bike park and soccer and softball fields, to solve the need for more sports complex space as well as housing.

Harmon said he hopes the project, to be completed over the next five years, will be only the first to alleviate what he calls a “pent-up demand” for affordable homes.

“We hope this is phase one, with additional phases set to come in the future,” he said.

