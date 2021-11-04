Spearfish to host safety stand-down day

As part of its focus on maintaining a safety culture, the city of Spearfish is hosting a Safety Stand-Down Day for its employees on Nov. 17, during which municipal offices will be closed.

“Safety is a priority for the city,” Tyler Ehnes, safety coordinator, said. “Our employees are our greatest asset, and we want to provide the training, tools, and culture to ensure their health, safety, and well-being.”

According to a news release, the Safety Stand-Down Day will include regional speakers providing workshops on a variety of safety topics to reinforce the importance of daily, safe operations and every employee’s participation in the city of Spearfish's safety culture. The event is part of the overall safety program that applies to all personnel and resources employed by the city, as well as volunteers.

The program has been implemented using a six-pronged approach: safety training, safety inspections, safety committee, risk mitigation, accident/incident reporting, and safety rewards. The specifics of the program may be found on the city of Spearfish's website.

For the city of Spearfish, a safety culture is an organizational culture that places a high level of importance on safety beliefs, values and attitudes. In addition to the benefits to employees in terms of staying safe and going home each day with a good quality of life, a strong safety culture benefits worker confidence and retention, organizational behavior, and productivity, as well as reduces the likelihood of accidents, injuries, and their related costs in the workplace, the news release said.

City offices and departments, including the Restricted Use Site, Recreation Center and City Hall, will be closed Nov. 17 to allow employees to attend Safety Stand-Down Day.

Residential and commercial garbage routes regularly collected on Wednesdays will be collected that week on Thursday, Nov. 18, the news release said. Grace Balloch Memorial Library will be open for its regular hours.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

