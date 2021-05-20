Spearfish to prohibit cannabis use in public places

The proposed ordinance states it is “unlawful for any person to consume or smoke cannabis in any public place including parks, sidewalks, streets, alleys, rights-of-way, sports complexes, publicly owned property, or in any place that is open to the public.” The language defines “A place open to the public is a place to which the public is invited, including in, on, or around any place of business, parking lot, or place of amusement or entertainment, whether or not a charge of admission or entry thereto is required and includes the elevator, lobby, halls, corridors, and areas open to the public of any store, office, or multifamily residential building even if such place charges an admission or limits the number of admittees.”