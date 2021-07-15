Spearfish updates water conservation program

The city of Spearfish Water Conservation Program was updated to include Code Yellow (mandatory conservation), adding a step between Green (voluntary conservation) and Orange (rationing).
According to Public Works Director Brandy Kean, Spearfish residents are asked to use an even/odd day watering day schedule, only water during the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., and increase efforts to conserve water.
“Our production numbers jumped up dramatically over the last month,” Kean said.
Kean said the city of Spearfish produced more than 3.5 million gallons of water a day in June, compared to approximately 1.8 million gallons a day in June 2020.
“We want to bring water conservation to people’s attention and have voluntary cooperation,” she said. “We need to be cautious this year because of the dry and drought conditions around the state, as well as the region. We don’t want to have to ration, which is what is happening in other areas of the country where prolonged drought necessitates it.”
Water conservation alert status indicators are used to inform users of the water restriction level currently observed within the city. Factors used to establish the status include current water production level as compared to historic production levels so the city knows if it can continue production at that level; if it has exceeded its water rights; the length of time the high usage is expected to continue; and what would happen to production if any of the wells were to go offline.
Another factor considered is the U.S. Drought monitor as published by the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center.
The water conservation program is under the direction of the city’s Water/Wastewater Utilities Department to advise customers of the importance of water conservation by being good stewards of the resource and “how it can directly save customers money on their utility bill.”
For more information on the current water conservation status, visit www.cityofspearfish.com.