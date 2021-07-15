Spearfish updates water conservation program

The city of Spearfish Water Conservation Program was updated to include Code Yellow (mandatory conservation), adding a step between Green (voluntary conservation) and Orange (rationing).

According to Public Works Director Brandy Kean, Spearfish residents are asked to use an even/odd day watering day schedule, only water during the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., and increase efforts to conserve water.

“Our production numbers jumped up dramatically over the last month,” Kean said.

Kean said the city of Spearfish produced more than 3.5 million gallons of water a day in June, compared to approximately 1.8 million gallons a day in June 2020.

“We want to bring water conservation to people’s attention and have voluntary cooperation,” she said. “We need to be cautious this year because of the dry and drought conditions around the state, as well as the region. We don’t want to have to ration, which is what is happening in other areas of the country where prolonged drought necessitates it.”