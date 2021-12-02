Spearfish utility rates to increase Jan. 1

Utility customers in Spearfish can expect a slight increase in charges for the new year, after the City Council approved a rate change, effective January 1, 2022.

According to a news release from the city, the impact to the average residential utility customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water a month would be $4.38 per month. The city said the increase was necessary to reflect increased tipping fees at the landfill and increased costs of repairs and replacement of equipment.

Beginning Jan. 1, residential rates for garbage collection will be $16.58 for a 65-gallon container or $19.60 for a 95-gallon container. The new rates do not include taxes that will also be assessed on garbage collection.

The residential sewer fixed rate will be $22.63, the wastewater fixed rate will be $29.32, and the water base rate will be $16.66.

Incremental rates for water then have the following incremental rates, the city said: The new incremental rates for up to 2,000 gallons will be $2.24 per 1,000 gallons. Customers who use 2,001 to 8,000 gallons of water will see rates of $3.93 per 1,000 gallons. The incremental rate for residential customers who use 8,001 to 30,000 gallons will increase to $4.37 per 1,000 gallons. Residents who exceed more than 30,000 gallons will be charged $4.59 per 1,000 gallons.

Commercial utility customers will see increases in rates, too. The sewer base rate of up to 4,000 gallons will be $37.58, with a rate of $1.85 per 1,000 gallons thereafter. The wastewater base rate of up to 4,000 gallons will be $29.32, with a rate of $3.64 per 1,000 gallons thereafter. The water base rate will be $16.66, with a rate of $4.07 per 1,000 gallons thereafter.

Commercial garbage container and collection rates will also increase based on the size of the container and frequency for collection. The information is available on the city's solid waste page at cityofspearfish.com.

Lawn meters will have a water base rate of $16.66, with a rate of $4.91 per 1,000 gallons, the city said.

