Spearfish’s Max Sailor, a 132-pound sophomore, claimed a championship during last weekend’s South Dakota state Class A wrestling tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Sailor, finishing with a 40-10 record in his third appearance at state, defeated Logan Serck of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson with a second-period fall.
The Spartans qualified nine wrestlers for the tournament and finished in 16th place in the Class A team rundown. Other podium placers for Spearfish included freshman Clayton Donovan, eighth at 113 pounds, and junior Evan Hehr, fourth at 220 pounds.
Sturgis sent 12 wrestlers to state. The Scoopers finished 13th in the final Class A standings, led by freshman Kaden Olson (106 pounds) and senior Jacob Wood (120 pounds) each placing third.
Also placing for the Scoopers were 8th-grader Reece Jacobs (seventh at 145), sophomore Wren Jacobs (sixth at 160), sophomore Logan DeSersa (8th at 126) and junior Clayton Smith (8th at 220).
Belle Fourche qualified five wrestlers for the Class A tournament, but failed to place at state.
Lead-Deadwood qualified six wrestlers for the Class B state tournament, also in Rapid City. The Golddiggers were led by senior Carson Pinske, who placed second at 132 pounds, after a first-period pin by Kellyn March of Class B state champion Canton.
Junior Robbie Lester placed fifth at 285 pounds for the Golddiggers.