SPEARFISH | A Spearfish man who fought with one of the most decorated units of World War II is one of three South Dakota veterans to be recognized with France’s highest distinction for their participation in the liberation of France.
Kenneth R. Higashi, 97, of Spearfish, Jimmy J. Traupel, 96, of Mitchell and Orville B. Lerew, 97, of Faulkton will receive the French Legion of Honor, to be presented on behalf of France by Guillaume LaCroix, Consul General of France to the Midwest Region, in separate ceremonies Friday and Saturday.
Higashi will receive his medal on Friday at 10 a.m. at Meier Hall on the Black Hills State University Campus in Spearfish.
Higashi was a member of the C “Charlie” Company, 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a famous special fighting force made up of Japanese-Americans.
During his service he was an infantry assault squad leader, participating in the North Apennines, the Po Valley, the Rhineland (France: Vosges) and Southern France campaigns.
For his service, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Medal with three (3) Bronze Battle Stars, the WWII Victory Medal, the Distinguished Unit Badge with one (1) Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Honorable Service Lapel Button–WWII, the Sharpshooter Qualification Badge and two Overseas Service Bars.
He is also a recipient of the United States Congressional Gold Medal.
The French Legion of Honor is the highest distinction that France can bestow upon those who have achieved remarkable deeds for France. Founded by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the National Order of the Legion of Honor recognizes eminent service to the French Republic. Recipients of this honor are named by decree signed by the President of the Republic.
Consul General of France to the Midwest region, Guillaume LaCroix, will officially present the Legion of Honor medal during three separate ceremonies Friday and Saturday.
Lerew will be honored on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 1011 St John St. in Faulkton.
Staff Sergeant Lerew was a member of the United States Army, Troop “D” 87th Cavalry, 7th Armored Division, where he was a platoon leader.
Lerew participated in the Northern France, the Rhineland, the Ardennes and Central Europe campaigns. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart with one Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the American Campaign Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Medal with four Bronze Service Stars, two Overseas Service Bars, the Honorable Service Lapel Button–WWII, the WWII Victory Medal and the Expert Badge with Carabine Bar.
Traupel will be honored on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Veterans Park at 1st and Main streets in Mitchell. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Corn Palace, 601 N. Main St., in Mitchell.
Staff Sergeant Traupel was a member of the 379th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. He flew 34 combat missions during World War II as a waist gunner in a B-17. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the European-African-Middle Eastern Medal with two Battle Stars, the Good Conduct Medal and one Overseas Service Bar.