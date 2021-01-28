Sponsors sought for Spearfish Adopt-A-Park program

SPEARFISH | Service groups, clubs and individuals interested in getting more involved in caring for community spaces are encouraged to adopt a park through the city of Spearfish.

“Great parks make great neighborhoods,” Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Superintendent Rex McDonald said. “The Adopt-A-Park program is a great way to promote civic responsibility and generate community pride.”

The Adopt-A-Park program was approved in June 2020 by the City Council and creates a partnership between citizens and their parks, allowing groups and organizations to focus on caring for a park of their choosing, provided it has not already been adopted. Groups work with parks staff to volunteer their time to improve city parks and other facilities by doing upkeep, cleaning, maintenance, weed removal, and other general beautification and improvement projects.

McDonald said the department is working to expand the Adopt-A-Park program this year, as well as find new ways to improve other operations. This includes working with the adopting partners to identify needs or opportunities for new amenities or features in the adopted park, he said.