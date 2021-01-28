Sponsors sought for Spearfish Adopt-A-Park program

SPEARFISH | Service groups, clubs and individuals interested in getting more involved in caring for community spaces are encouraged to adopt a park through the city of Spearfish.
“Great parks make great neighborhoods,” Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Superintendent Rex McDonald said. “The Adopt-A-Park program is a great way to promote civic responsibility and generate community pride.”
The Adopt-A-Park program was approved in June 2020 by the City Council and creates a partnership between citizens and their parks, allowing groups and organizations to focus on caring for a park of their choosing, provided it has not already been adopted. Groups work with parks staff to volunteer their time to improve city parks and other facilities by doing upkeep, cleaning, maintenance, weed removal, and other general beautification and improvement projects.
McDonald said the department is working to expand the Adopt-A-Park program this year, as well as find new ways to improve other operations. This includes working with the adopting partners to identify needs or opportunities for new amenities or features in the adopted park, he said.
“The benefits of the Adopt-A-Park program extend beyond the improved look of the parks — it helps to build an improved community,” McDonald said. “If the parks look good, they become community gathering points. The program allows the community to give back, and people of all ages and walks of life can be active in the Adopt-A-Park program.”
Organizations that adopt a park are recognized by signage in their adopted park notifying the public of the organization’s time, effort and dedication to Spearfish’s parks system. Applications and guidelines are available on the city's website.
McDonald said parks are adopted on a first-come, first-served basis, and more than one group may adopt the same park depending on its size and the types of projects/maintenance needed at that location. The park adoption lasts for one year and is renewable.
For more information, call the Parks and Recreation department at 605-717-1189.