The Deadwood-Lead 76ers swimming team for the 2019 Long Course season might be short in numbers, but it is long in talent.
The 76ers qualified four swimmers for the State meet in Sioux Falls July 26-28. Deadwood-Lead State competitors include Maeve Campbell, Hunter Johnson, Ivy Hayes and Jocelyn Dirksen.
Campbell qualified for State in the girls 11-12 50-meter free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly and 200 individual medley.
Campbell began swimming in the first grade. "My sisters swam," she said. "I like being with my friends and being in the water, especially in the summer." Her favorite event during the Long Course season is the 100 breast stroke. This is her fifth year appearing at State.
Johnson qualified in the boys 11-12 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 50 back, 100 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly and 200 individual medley.
"I've been swimming for 3 1/2 years," said Johnson. "I had a crush on a girl that was swimming, and I went out for the team. I like swimming, hanging out with my friends and traveling." His favorite event is the 100 back stroke. He has qualified for the State Short Course and Long Course meets four times each.
You have free articles remaining.
Hayes is entered in the girls 11-12 50 free, 200 free, 50 breast, 100 breast and 200 individual medley at State.
This is her second season swimming. "Being with my friends is the best part of swimming. My friends were on the swimming team. I wanted to see them more, so I joined the team." The 50 meter fly is her favorite Long Course event. She has competed at State two times.
Dirksen will compete in the girls 13-14 100 fly, 200 fly, 100 back, 200 back, 100 breast, 200 individual medley and 400 individual medley.
She enters her sixth season of swimming. "I get to see friends from other teams," she said. "The 100 fly is my favorite event." She has qualified for the State Short Course meet two years and the Long Course for three years.
"Even though we're small, we're a great team,"said coach Melissa Johnson. "Maeve and Hunter have won multiple State championships. Ivy and Jocelyn medaled in top eight at State.
"All four swimmers are young in their age group. "Maeve, Hunter and Ivy are 11. Jocelyn is 13. They are super competitive and always try to make each other better."