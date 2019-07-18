More than 130 golfers participated in the 19th Annual Mark Larscheid Memorial Golf Tournament July 6 at the Spearfish Canyon Golf Club, benefiting the track and field program at Black Hills State University.
The tournament is held in honor of Mark Larscheid who lost his life in an automobile accident in August of 2000. Mark was a great teacher, coach, friend, athlete and dad. He holds the 120 yard high hurdle record in South Dakota, which he set as a senior at Pierre High School. He was an accomplished hurdler at BHSU also.
This year’s scholarship recipient was Allan McDonnell, a high jumper from Wall majoring in exercise science.
“Every effort to raise scholarship funds for BHSU means the world to the student recipients and their families. Thank you to the Larscheid family for continuing to honor Mark in this impactful way,” said Steve Meeker, Vice President for University Advancement at BHSU.
Shane Larscheid welcomed the 136 golfers and thanked the golfers for attending and remembering his dad.
The tournament included an 18-hole four-person scramble, hole prizes, division prizes, team picture, silent auction, a steak tip dinner and live music to round out the evening.
Due to the great turnout of golfers, donations, silent auction and hole sponsors, $6,100 was added to the Mark Larscheid scholarship which brings the endowed scholarship amount to more than $73,000.
Mary Larscheid-Christensen would like to thank Black Hills State University, Spearfish Canyon Golf Club, friends and family that helped make the day a total success!
“My family and I are excited to host an event that benefits a BHSU track and field athlete at this wonderful university.”