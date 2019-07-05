BELLE FOURCHE | The 41st annual Belle Fourche Rodeo Run, one of two longtime running events in the Northern Hills in July, went off with nary a hitch Thursday in spite of inclement weather.
In fact, the unseasonably cool, wet conditions helped many of the more than 200 runners participating in 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer races.
"I like the rain, a lot better than when it's hot," said Sawyer Clarkson, 14, of Belle Fourche, who topped the 10K field in 38:22.
Finishing first overall in the 5K was Jaxsyn Olson, 15, of Bismarck, N.D.
After a one-year hiatus due to road construction, the 5K and 10K start and finish returned to Herrmann Park in Belle Fourche.
The event is a Fourth of July tradition in Belle Fourche. According to the race website, "The Rodeo run began in 1978 during the annual Black Hills Roundup, when at the last minute, the carnival failed to show and another event was needed to fill the void."
Chris and Shannon Stores took over as race directors from Rod Woodruff in 2011. A 5K distance was added in 2012.
Mark Mazza is the 5K course record holder with a time of 16:10 in 2013. Emily Marchini holds the women's course record of 19:39 set in 2016. Mitch Kraft set the current 10K course record of 34:51 in 2013. Elise Fowlkes set the women's course record of 42:40 in 2015.
"It looks like we had more than 200 runners," said Shannon Stores, while still tallying up entries after the start of the run Thursday morning.
A total of 196 participants competed in 2013. Last year drew 183 runners.
"As of Monday, we had 75 pre-registered," said Chris Stores. Earlier in the week, Shannon had concerns of having enough bib numbers.
"A lot of people come back to Belle Fourche for the Roundup with this being the 100th year. It's become a tradition for people on the Fourth of July," Chris said.
The 10K returned to its normal route with the start and finish at Herrmann Park. "The 5K is 95 percent back to our normal route with the start and finish at Herrmann Park," said Stores.
"The only difference this year will be the last half mile or so to reroute around the bridge replacement that is underway in front of the police station."
All proceeds at the race are donated back into the community for various youth sports, clubs and activities.
Coming up on July 13 is another storied run, the 33rd annual Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon and Heroes 5K.
Half Marathon runners will be transported to the start near Savoy. Runners begin in Savoy at 7 a.m. and follow Highway 14A, Spearfish Canyon Scenic Byway, to the Spearfish City Park.
This slight downhill road race features beautiful views along Spearfish Creek and five water stops along the route with water and sports drinks available.
All participants receive a medal. The top three finishers receive place medals in the following age categories: under 12, 12-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and over.
The 5K Heroes Walk/Run begins and finishes in Spearfish City Park.
The route follows the bike path and Spearfish Canyon with a 7 a.m. start.
First- and second-place finishers in each age group receive place medals. Heroes 5K Run/Walk Team Awards include the Superhero Award: most total team pledge; Team Spirit Award: best team shirt/costume;Supergroup Award: team with most participants; and Super Speedy Award: fastest team based on top three finishers.
Runner/walkers can register online until the day prior to the race. Race day registration is from 5:30-6 a.m. for the half marathon and until 6:30 a.m. for the 5K at Spearfish City Park.
The annual Spearfish Canyon Half Marathon & 5K is a fundraiser for the non-profit Northern Hills CASA Program. All proceeds benefit advocacy efforts for children who have been abused or neglected.