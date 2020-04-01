Stay connected with free online workshops

Chambers of commerce and businesses across the Black Hills are sponsoring free online education opportunities for you to join from your home or office. Make the most of your time by learning something new, wherever you are.
How to Stay Active at Home
10 a.m. Thursday, April 2
Format: Live Facebook Video
Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce
The Team Dynamics of Remote Work
2 p.m. Thursday, April 2
Format: Live Facebook video
Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce
Financial Aid for Small Business
3 p.m. Thursday, April 2
Format: Zoom Session
Hosted by: Elevate Rapid City
How to attend: Contact Rachel Day at Elevate, 718-8454
Alternative Business Methods
3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2
Format: Zoom Session
Hosted by: 1 Million Cups
How to attend: Access online (meeting ID: 560 084 069, password: 441646)
Investing in an Uncertain Market
8 a.m. Friday, April 3
Format: WebEx
Hosted by: Edward Jones financial advisor Melissa Hampton
How to attend: Request the WebEx link via email, then dial 866-528-2256, (participant code 9289951) at 8 a.m. April 3
Content Creation: Standing Out as Everyone Goes Digital
9 a.m. Friday, April 3
Format: Zoom Session
Hosted by: Elevate Rapid City
How to attend: Contact Rachel Day at Elevate, 718-8454
Work Station Set-Up
10 a.m. Friday, April 3
Format: Live Facebook Video
Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce
Marketing Panel featuring Evergreen Media
1 p.m. Friday, April 3
Format: Zoom Session
Hosted by: Elevate Rapid City and Spearfish Chamber of Commerce
How to attend: Contact Rachel Day at Elevate, 718-8454
Staying Positive
2 p.m. Friday, April 3
Format: Live Facebook Video
Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce
Balancing Accountability & Empathy During a Crisis
3 p.m. Friday, April 3
Format: Zoom Session
Hosted by: Elevate Rapid City
How to attend: Contact Rachel Day at Elevate, 718-8454
Promoting Sturgis Retail: Virtual Meeting
9 a.m. Monday, April 6
Format: Zoom Session
Hosted by: Sturgis Chamber of Commerce
How to attend: Access online (Meeting ID: 194 980 203)
How to Make Podcasts & Videos for Your Business
2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7
Format: Live Facebook video
Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce
Making Your Resume Awesome
2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8
Format: Live Facebook video
Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce
