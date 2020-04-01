Stay connected with free online workshops

Chambers of commerce and businesses across the Black Hills are sponsoring free online education opportunities for you to join from your home or office. Make the most of your time by learning something new, wherever you are.

How to Stay Active at Home

10 a.m. Thursday, April 2

Format: Live Facebook Video

Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce

How to attend: Tune into the Spearfish Chamber Facebook page, facebook.com/spearfishchamber

The Team Dynamics of Remote Work

2 p.m. Thursday, April 2

Format: Live Facebook video

Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce

How to attend: Tune into the Spearfish Chamber Facebook page, facebook.com/spearfishchamber

Financial Aid for Small Business

3 p.m. Thursday, April 2

Format: Zoom Session

Hosted by: Elevate Rapid City

How to attend: Contact Rachel Day at Elevate, 718-8454

Alternative Business Methods

3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2

Format: Zoom Session

Hosted by: 1 Million Cups

How to attend: Access online (meeting ID: 560 084 069, password: 441646)

Investing in an Uncertain Market

8 a.m. Friday, April 3

Format: WebEx

Hosted by: Edward Jones financial advisor Melissa Hampton

How to attend: Request the WebEx link via email, then dial 866-528-2256, (participant code 9289951) at 8 a.m. April 3

Content Creation: Standing Out as Everyone Goes Digital

9 a.m. Friday, April 3

Format: Zoom Session

Hosted by: Elevate Rapid City

How to attend: Contact Rachel Day at Elevate, 718-8454

Work Station Set-Up

10 a.m. Friday, April 3

Format: Live Facebook Video

Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce

How to attend: Tune into the Spearfish Chamber Facebook page, facebook.com/spearfishchamber

Marketing Panel featuring Evergreen Media

1 p.m. Friday, April 3

Format: Zoom Session

Hosted by: Elevate Rapid City and Spearfish Chamber of Commerce

How to attend: Contact Rachel Day at Elevate, 718-8454

Staying Positive

2 p.m. Friday, April 3

Format: Live Facebook Video

Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce

How to attend: Tune into the Spearfish Chamber Facebook page, facebook.com/spearfishchamber

Balancing Accountability & Empathy During a Crisis

3 p.m. Friday, April 3

Format: Zoom Session

Hosted by: Elevate Rapid City

How to attend: Contact Rachel Day at Elevate, 718-8454

Promoting Sturgis Retail: Virtual Meeting

9 a.m. Monday, April 6

Format: Zoom Session

Hosted by: Sturgis Chamber of Commerce

How to attend: Access online (Meeting ID: 194 980 203)

How to Make Podcasts & Videos for Your Business

2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7

Format: Live Facebook video

Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce

How to attend: Tune into the Spearfish Chamber Facebook page, facebook.com/spearfishchamber

Making Your Resume Awesome

2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8

Format: Live Facebook video

Hosted by: Spearfish Chamber of Commerce

How to attend: Tune into the Spearfish Chamber Facebook page, facebook.com/spearfishchamber

