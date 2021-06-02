STEM education gets big boost

Each summer, eight Davis-Bahcall Scholars spend four weeks exploring the world of modern scientific research at world-leading laboratories and universities. Students begin the program at SURF, where they work with scientists, engineers and educators, then travel to labs across the Midwest, ending at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Illinois. The final week is spent in Italy, where they visit Gran Sasso National Laboratory.

Whether students are hoping to explore new fields or to narrow down their career path, this program provides real-world experiences that help students pursue an undergraduate career in STEM.

“The program seeks to broaden student experiences with STEM fields,” said Deb Wolf, director of Education, Communication and IDEA at SURF. “Students are immersed in different STEM fields and areas of research to broaden their perspective and create connections with people in those fields from whom they can learn.”

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Davis-Bahcall Scholars Program was postponed. Students who were selected for the 2020 program were invited to participate in the 2021 program. In 2021, the Davis-Bahcall Scholars Program has been shortened from five to two weeks and will include limited travel.